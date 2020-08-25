#besafe while enjoying a meal at any of our #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants., many have expanded outdoor seating and are also open for Takeout or delivery.

Our daily Meal-Deals for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery.

Pasta Tuesday!

Choose from Spinach Ravioli, Cavatelli or Spaghetti Bolognese with our daily soup or Salad (house or Caesar) for only $12.00

Another alternative is Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering. You can order online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

Tuesday dinner at La Scala. Perfection. Anything you select something delicious from our full menu will sure please the family.

Open for with limited outdoor seating, Takeout, with curbside service available

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying it at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Costa Med Bistro

Enjoy Costa Med in their expanded outdoor dining area or at home today.

Counting calories never tasted so good! Featuring a new renowned menu and some Takeout & delivery meal options. Try our Airline Chicken dish. Incredibly delicious and healthy!

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Pop’s Burger, Wings & Ribs

Offering simply delicious Angus beef burgers, chicken burgers, hot dogs and ribs.

On this Tuesday, take advantage of Pop’s Burger Value Meal. An Angus Beef Burger or a Grilled Chicken Burger, Fries and Soda (or bottle of water) for only $11.00!

Open for outdoor seating in our breeze terrace, takeout or delivery via Uber-Eats or Postmates.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Unit 14, Key Biscayne.

To place a Takeout order, call (786)-401-7474

Tacopolis

TACO TUESDAY!! Try one of the newest restaurants on the island who will help make Taco Tuesday a bit more special on the island!

Taco Tuesday, Tacopolis style! Beers! 2 for 1 on Taco Tuesday order*

Enjoy one of our special taco dishes in our outdoor seating area while sipping on a BOGO beer offer! Two beers for the price of one!

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago. The mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences of this tourist pole come together forming a family concept, rescuing authentic flavors of magical towns of Mexico to share them with Key Biscayne. A casual and relaxed atmosphere…

And coming soon! Mexican breakfast!

Closed Mondays, open Tue to Sun from Noon to 10 p.m.

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

*2 for 1 beer offer not valid on takeout of delivery

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

And join us for lunch and enjoy a light, healthy and delicious meal starting at only $9

Novecento is participating in the 2020 MIAMI SPICE. Enjoy a creative menu created just for the occasion. Only $25 for lunch or $39 for dinner. You can access our entire MIAMI SPICE Menu here.

Place your takeout or delivery order at 305-362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Donut Gallery Diner

Have you ever experienced TED’S SPECIAL at DGD? No? Well today is the day.

Ted Special – BOGO. Buy one Ted Special get one FREE!

And now you can enjoy breakfast “al fresco” in our expanded outdoor seating area or takeout.

Breakfast? Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Expanded hours.

Sunday and Monday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Visit us online by clicking here.

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Tuesday, a fantastic day for a special South Indian meal.

Open for Dine-In with outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Tuesday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Open for outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

TACO TUESDAY! There is no Tuesday on the island as fun and delicious as Taco Tuesday at Artisan!

Open for expanded-Outdoor Dine-In, Takeout and Delivery.

Please wear a mask, maintain your social distancing and WELCOME!

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your Order Online here

GRAN INKA

ALL YOU CAN EAT - CEVICHE PROMO - FOR ONLY $24.95

So, you like fish ceviche? This is your best promo then! Now, for only $24.95, you can enjoy any of our 3 fish ceviches: with cilantro, classic or in yellow pepper sauce! Available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Gran Inka Key Biscayne. We never let you down!

Open with expanded outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

Call (305) 365-7883 for more information

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

El Gran Inka, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located at 606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Introducing the RANDAZZO’S 3-COURSE MEAL SPECIAL for only $22.00. Please call Yesenia personally at (305) 456-0480 for the daily menu special.

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open Tuesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help Local. Shop Safely.

Perfect ingredients make the perfect Tuesday sandwich! We have the most unique assortments of meats, cheeses and sauces.

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Tortilla / Beef Barley / Cream of Cauliflower

Main Course: Beef Stroganoff / Roasted Chicken Orange / Shrimp / Pasta Alfredo

Side Dishes: White Rice / Eggplant Parmigiana / Pepper Wedge Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders here or or order online by clicking here.

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Make it a “Causa Tuesday”

Enjoy our quality and save with one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

Open for Dine-In with outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Kazumi

Today, our special featured dish are our popular Salmon Sliders! Nothing like them on the island!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offer creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Temporary Hours. To comply with Miami-Dade County’s curfew, we will be closing at 7 p.m. until further notice

Open for Dine-In with outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

KEBO

Open for Dine-In with expansive & shaded outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

Never too early in the week to indulge in wine. Introducing the island’s most complete Wine Cellar. We have a unique wine selection at new prices. Check it out, we are confident there is a new favorite waiting for you.

Order a KEBO-quality meal at home and save. Our new $14.95/pp Takeout & Delivery menu (only), offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

KEBO Restaurant, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Key Colony Shopping Center. Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Domino’s Pizza

Let us take care of lunch or dinner with our NEW special!

One Large Pizza 1 Topping AND 8 piece Chicken Wing order for only $16.99

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Open with outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Try one of our delicious rolls this Tuesday.

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Thank you to Paulina and Sabrina for putting us to the test and their pizza recommendation!!! Read their findings on the island’s pizza test here.

And to celebrate, you get the presents! FREE PIZZA – PIZZA! BOGO Pizza Monday! Buy one, get one Free!

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Milanezza

Make it Milanezza for lunch! Introducing a weekly Monday to Friday lunch menu Special lunch menu for only $13.95. Selections vary weekly. Good for Takeout or eo enjoy in our expanded terrazita!!

Open for Dine-In with outdoor seating in our Terrazita, Takeout or delivery.

Enjoy our Happy Hour with some delicious tapas in our “terrazita”

YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is OPEN for business. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

Introducing our Online Liquor Outlet. Consume all the wine & liquor options we offer at Milanezza at home with our convenient delivery. Support local

You still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

We want to keep you safe ! Buy now your face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer & more...

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Milanezza, a 2020 a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the CVS Plaza. To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are now open and ready to serve.

Outdoor dining our specialty. Add our famous “tostones” to any meal this Tuesday

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080 to place a takeout order

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%

#tasteofkeybiscayne