La Scala

Saturday night. Time to enjoy a La Scala meal at home. Order takeout early. Offering curbside service. Open with limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, Jose and Jenniffer! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour!

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response during these challenging times.

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

This weekend, feed the entire family for less than $50!

Try Tutto Family Meal day! Order from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when you order. Order online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Pop’s Burger, Wings & Ribs

Offering simply delicious Angus beef burgers, chicken burgers, hot dogs and ribs.

Take advantage of Pop’s Burger Value Meal. An Angus Beef Burger or a Grilled Chicken Burger, Fries and Soda (or bottle of water) for only $11.00!

Open for outdoor seating, takeout or delivery via Uber-Eats or Postmates.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Unit 14, Key Biscayne.

To place a Takeout order, call (786) 401-7474

Tacopolis

Have you tried the newest taste on the island? Tacos! Tacos! Burritos! and all your favorite Mexican dishes!

Tacopolis, where everyday is Taco-Day!! Only eat tacos on days that end in a “Y”

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago. The mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences of this tourist pole come together forming a family concept, rescuing authentic flavors of magical towns of Mexico to share them with Key Biscayne. A casual and relaxed atmosphere…

And coming soon! Mexican breakfast!

Closed Mondays, open Tue to Sun from Noon to 10 p.m.

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call 786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. We ask you please wear a mask, maintain your social distance.

This Saturday enjoy our PABELLON VENEZOLANO complete meal!

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

#StayHome FREE Delivery or takeout

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your Order Online here

GRAN INKA

Celebrate the weekend with our Pisco special!!

Where else can you get a delicious Pisco for $6? At El Gran Inka today!

Available on Friday through Sunday at Gran Inka Key Biscayne, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant. We’ll never let you down!

Open with expanded outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

Call (305) 365-7883 for more information

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available

Costa Med Bistro

A great day to enjoy a Costa Med meal, either in our expanded outdoor dining area or at home. Try our new menu items, ideal to enjoy at home.

Try our special take on the traditional Mac & Cheese or make it a burger Saturday and enjoy the island’s best burger!

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Open for Expanded Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

Domino’s Pizza

Going out on the water this weekend? Our pizza & wings taste even better out in the open sea!

Saturday boating special! One Large Pizza 1 Topping AND 8 piece Chicken Wing order for only $16.99

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need.

Enjoy the weekend sipping in our our fine wines and take home some of our large selections of assorted cheeses, and marmalades many exclusive to The Golden Hog

Today’s menu.

Soups and Creams: Chicken Spinach / Garbanzo Soup / Cream of Veggie

Main Course: Stuffed Meatloaf / Chicken Cilantro Lemon / Shrimp / Pasta Fresh Marinara

Side dishes: White Rice / Brussel Sprouts Carrot / Roasted Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders here or if you prefer, order online here

KEBO

Make it a Kebo Saturday. Outdoor seating Dining, Takeout or delivery, enjoy Kebo-Quality!

Visit our new Wine Cellar for that special bottle for Dad. You will enjoy the selection and the new competitive prices and pair that perfect bottle with one of our special paellas.

Enjoy a superb Kebo-Quality-Meal from our new $14.95/pp Takeout & Delivery menu, offering a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order a KEBO meal. Kebo is a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

The place on the island for Fresh Ready-to-Cook Homemade Pastas & Salsas

We are very excited to share our homemade pastas with the Key Biscayne. These authentic pastas are certifiably fresh and handmade by our chefs. Now you can cook delicious Novecento pastas from the comfort of your own kitchen. See prices below:

FRESH HOMEMADE PASTAS

- ÑOQUIS DE RICOTA - $ 8.99 LB, serves 3

- RAVIOLES DE RICOTA Y ESPINACA - $ 9.99 LB, serves 2

- RAVIOLES 900 DE JAMON Y QUESO - $ 9.99 LB, serves 2

- FETUCCINI DE ESPINACA - $ 6.99 LB , serves 3

Order today!

Place your takeout or delivery order at 305-362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Brasas KB

Saturday Special. Half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that includes 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Donut Gallery Diner

Breakfast? Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

And now you can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner this Saturday “al fresco” in our expanded outdoor seating area or takeout.

Open for Takeout!

Visit us online by clicking here.

Expanded hours.

Sunday and Monday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Today try one of our Brazilian specialties at home!

We also sell pizza by the slice

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Introducing the RANDAZZO’S 3-COURSE MEAL SPECIAL for only $22.00. Please call Yesenia personally at (305) 456-0480 for the daily menu special.

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480. Offering Randazzo’s own delivery service. Local and safe

Open Tuesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Oh YES! Indulge in our island-famous Arroz con Marisco

Or try one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Saturday! What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal.

And no matter what dish try, experience our signature dessert, Gulab Jamun!

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Sake Room

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Or enjoy Sake quality at home!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! Open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Kazumi

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Call for today’s special roll

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offer creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday Only delivery from Noon to 9 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Milanezza

Open for Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery from Milanezza, a Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Restaurant

Have you met our AMIGO! Meet our the friendliest dish on the island! The Milanezza Amigo, a perfectly prepared Pork loin Milanezza, stuffed with Prosciutto di Parma and provolone served with a side of your choice. $23.00

YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is OPEN for business. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

Online Liquor Outlet available. Consume all the wine & liquor options we offer at Milanezza at home with our convenient delivery. Support local

NEW! WINE OUTLET. Wine bottles delivered to your home or office!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001 or save 10% on your order by placing it online. Use code ONLINE. Place your order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café offer a delicious, true-island-feel to your weekend meal!

Outdoor dining is our specialty. Hot but hungry after the beach? Enjoy our special take on a refreshing ceviche at both restaurants

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080 to place a takeout order

