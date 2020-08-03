First Monday in August...celebrate by enjoying a nice meal to kick-off the week, while supporting these participating #tasteofkeybiscayne island restaurants, they need you now more than ever. Outdoor seating, Takeout and delivery.

Our daily Meal-Deals for Monday, August 3, 2020

La Scala

Happy Monday! Your first dinner of the work-week should be La Scala-Special! Select something delicious from our full menu, perhaps a carpaccio? Light and delicious.

Open to Dine-In or Takeout.

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Albert, Jose and Jenniffer! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying it at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open to Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.

Salad Monday - Any Specialty Salad plus 8” Focaccia al Rosmarino only $10.00

Another alternative is Tutto Family Meal day! Order from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering, either online by clicking here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Pop’s Burger, Wings & Ribs

Offering simply delicious Angus beef burgers, chicken burgers, hot dogs and ribs.

Take advantage of Pop’s Burger Value Meal. An Angus Beef Burger or a Grilled Chicken Burger, Fries and Soda (or bottle of water) for only $11.00!

Open for outdoor seating, takeout or delivery via Uber-Eats or Postmates.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Unit 14, Key Biscayne.

To place a Takeout order, call 786-401-7474

CHIFA WOK

ASIAN FUSION FOOD - Takeout and Delivery Only - UBEREATS Available

EDAMAME $7, WONTONS $9, DUMPLINGS $11, FRIED RICE $14, LO MEIN $16 AND MORE!

Takeout and Delivery Only - UberEats Available

It’s time to enjoy the newest concept on the island… CHIFA WOK the new Asian fusion at the best prices.

Available Mondays through Sundays, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

It’s all in the wok so call (305) 365-7883 and order away!

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

Brasas KB

Monday Week Kick-Off special. Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are your locally owned and operated independent grocer, FULLY STOCKED AND DELIVERING! Email us your grocery list here.

Looking for something light? We have fresh fish available, like salmon. Have it grilled to perfection by us while you wait, or ordered it delivered.

Today’s menu

Soups & Creams: Chicken Kale / Lentil / Cauliflower

Main Course: Beef Brisket / Coconut Curry Chicken / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Bolognese

Side Dishes: Garden Rice / Broccoli / Mashed Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here.

Costa Med Bistro

Open with Expanded Outdoor dining area and now offering a new Takeout-friendly menu!!!

We are totally sanitized and, taking all the safety precautions.

In need of counting a few calories? Try some of our new menu items, like our new Belgian Endive Salad: Baby arugula, radicchio, pears, tempura brie cheese and passion fruit emulsion!

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery. . Please wear a mask and maintain your social distancing!

Start the week-off right with Artisan’s special and healthy Yogurt-To-Go

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

#StayHome FREE Delivery or takeout

New Hours: Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

Located at 658 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Kazumi

Call or join us for that special light roll this Monday

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday - Delivery Only from Noon to 9 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Domino’s Pizza

Yes! We have fresh salads! Mix-n-match for $5.99 each.

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery. Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Try one of our new rolls or salad dishes today!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

FREE PIZZA – PIZZA! BOGO Pizza Monday! Buy one, get one Free!

Pizza by the slice

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. 200 Crandon Blvd #200, Key Biscayne

FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Milanezza

For lunch today, enjoy a light grille salmon from our lunch menu. 17-lunch-options, starting at $9.99

We are open for Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

JOIN US FOR HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY / EVERYDAY! Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.00

Introducing our Online Liquor Outlet. Consume all the wine & liquor options we offer at Milanezza at home with our convenient delivery. Support local

And you still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is OPEN for business. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

Order from our new WINE OUTLET and save! All wine bottles on sale this long weekend! Order it to go, have it delivered or enjoy in our dining room!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Located at 700 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are open and ready to serve.

dining is our specialty.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080 to place a takeout order

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

The place on the island for Fresh Ready-to-Cook Homemade Pastas & Salsas

We are very excited to share our new homemade pastas with the Key Biscayne. These authentic pastas are certifiably fresh and handmade by our chefs. Now you can cook delicious Novecento pastas from the comfort of your own kitchen. See prices below:

FRESH HOMEMADE PASTAS

- ÑOQUIS DE RICOTA - $ 8.99 LB, serves 3

- RAVIOLES DE RICOTA Y ESPINACA - $ 9.99 LB, serves 2

- RAVIOLES 900 DE JAMON Y QUESO - $ 9.99 LB, serves 2

- FETUCCINI DE ESPINACA - $ 6.99 LB , serves 3

Order today!

Place your takeout or delivery order at 305-362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Donut Gallery Diner

Start your week off with a light and delicious diner-breakfast. Poached eggs and steamed spinach.

Nothing gets your week started like a great & traditional diner breakfast!

Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for Takeout from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Closed Mondays

Check back with us Tuesday. We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Reservations suggested!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpenCeviche Bar Key Biscayne

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Closed today. Check back tomorrow to enjoy one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Closed today. Check back tomorrow – Tuesday – for that special South Indian meal.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

KEBO

Closed Monday. Check Back Tuesday for a special $14.95 p/p Kebo-Meal

Our new $14.95/pp Takeout & Delivery menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%