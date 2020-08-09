Time to enjoy a nice family- Sunday meal, by visiting one of the many expanded outdoor dining areas at these #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants, if you prefer to stay home, order takeout or have your delivered.

Here are our sweet #Meal-Deals for Sunday, August 9, 2020

Costa Med Bistro

Congratulations to Costa Med for being named a Traveler's Choice Winner, placing Key Biscayne's Costa Med in the Top 10% of the restaurants Worldwide!!!

And you can enjoy Costa Med in their expanded outdoor dining area or at home this evening.

If the mood for something special this evening, try Costa Med’s Petit Filet Mignon, with bearnise sauce and a side of truffle french fries!

Featuring a new menu and some Takeout & delivery meal options.

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Enjoy a family-style dinner for less than $50!

Spaghetti and meatballs is a great comfort food for a Sunday! It is one of the options on our FAMILY MEAL DEALS menu! Pair it with a Caesar or House salad and we will@also add some of our yummy homemade bread! Serves 4-6 for only $45.00!!

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering. Order online by clicking here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Pop’s Burger, Wings & Ribs

Offering simply delicious Angus beef burgers, chicken burgers, hot dogs and ribs.

Take advantage of Pop’s Burger Value Meal. An Angus Beef Burger or a Grilled Chicken Burger, Fries and Soda (or bottle of water) for only $11.00!

And whether you go meat or chicken, we suggest you close your meal with a rich and refreshing shake!

Open for outdoor seating, takeout or delivery via Uber-Eats or Postmates.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Unit 14, Key Biscayne.

To place a Takeout order, call 786-401-7474

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

Where else can you enjoy a quality family-of-four meal for less than $40? At Novecento.

Mahi-Mahi Enchilado with Jasmin rice only costs $38.00 and feeds up to for 4-people.

Place your takeout or delivery order at 305-362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

We have all kinds of Brazilian products and sweet treats and now offering Authentic Brazilian food delivered to your home!

We sell pizza by the slice

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY for Covered Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Noon to 10 p.m.

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

You deserved a great desert today! We have plenty of options to satisfy any taste!

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

CHIFA WOK

ASIAN FUSION FOOD - Takeout and Delivery Only - UBEREATS Available

EDAMAME $7, WONTONS $9, DUMPLINGS $11, FRIED RICE $14, LO MEIN $16 AND MORE!

Takeout and Delivery Only - UberEats Available

It’s time to enjoy the newest concept on the island… CHIFA WOK the new Asian fusion at the best prices.

Available Mondays through Sundays, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

It’s all in the wok so call (305) 365-7883 and order away!

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

If you are staying home, how about some wine and cheese - stop by the Hog and get creative with all the selection of cheeses, crackers, spreads, for a nice cheese board and then some. An do not forget the bubbly!

Call for Today’s menu.

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders or use our convenient online order here

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

What is the perfect complement to an excellent Peruvian meal? Suspiro Limeño of course! Perfect for Sunday!

And before desert, try one of our specially price lunch and dinner $11.99 menu specials

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

KEBO

We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Do not fret your Sunday wine selection. Visit our new WINE CELLAR for an incredible array of wines, now at discounted prices. We have the perfect pairing for any of our specialty PAELLAS.

And we have plenty of delicious postres / desserts to satisfy any taste! Complete your Kebo-Sunday-Meal with a sweet treat!

And enjoy Kebo’s revised $14.95/pp menu offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

Open for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that includes 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Sunday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or free delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order.

Open Noon to 8 p.m. for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Domino’s Pizza

Try any one of our special deal combinations and save this Sunday!

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

How about a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad this Sunday? Call us!*

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery daily from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Bet you’ve never had anything as uniquely good as our Gulab Jamun - Sweet cheese ball with honey syrup and rose water.

Spice up your Sunday with a delicious South Indian meal today.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Make it a Randazzo’s night! We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

This Sunday, our special featured dish of our famous 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐌𝐎𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐄 - Alaskan Salmon simply grilled and topped with our house-made Meyer lemon dressing

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Milanezza

JOIN US FOR HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY / EVERYDAY! Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.00

Don't fret having to go out to the store. Call us and we will deliver your groceries with our 1-hour delivery promise.

YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is ready to deliver. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

NEW! WINE OUTLET. Wine bottles delivered to your home or office!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Order and online and save 10% on your order. Use code ONLINE. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Donut Gallery Diner

Treat yourself to a good old fashion diner-breakfast. Add some pancakes to sweeten a great Sunday start!!

Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Please visit us online by clicking here

Kazumi

Open Takeout or Delivery on Sunday.

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offer creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday Only delivery from Noon to 9 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are here to serve you.

Outdoor dining is our specialty.

And if you want to try the most unique dessert / postre on the island, try our MATRIMONIO! We have combined 2 traditional Cuban desserts in one! Flan and Arroz con leche! Try it and tell us what you think!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080 to place a Takeout orderKEBO

La Scala

Closed Sundays. Check back Monday to select your Monday dinner!

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Albert, Jose and JennifferOur place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order Monday, call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%