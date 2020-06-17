The wave of protests and demonstrations demanding profound societal and police changes that safeguard the rights of African-Americans, have hit a brand with more than 130 years of history in the country: the Aunt Jemina pancake syrup.

The syrup brand will change its name and redesign its packaging, according to an announcement from Quaker Oats, the product's owner company, which acknowledged that Aunt Jemima’s origins are “based on a racial stereotype.”

In the wake of nationwide protests against racial injustice, many institutions have been making changes to address longtime racial insensitivities. Quaker faced pressure from customers who took to social media to criticize the use of the Aunt Jemima name and character on the packaging. While the image of Aunt Jemima has been updated over time, critics say it still perpetuates racist stereotypes dating back to the era of slavery.

So Quaker says it has decided to change the name and design of the products.

“As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers' expectations,” said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, in a press release.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype. While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough,” Kroepfl said.

New packaging will begin to appear in the fourth quarter of 2020, Quaker said. The new name will be announced at a later date.

Quaker said the Aunt Jemima brand, which has existed for more than 130 years, “evolved over time with the goal of representing loving moms from diverse backgrounds who want the best for their families.”

However, Kroepfl said the company acknowledges it “has not progressed enough to appropriately reflect the confidence, warmth and dignity that we would like it to stand for today.”