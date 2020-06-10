David Gonzalez, who along with wife Reina Gonzalez, own and operate the two popular restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park -- Boater's Grill and Lighthouse Café -- have been shut down for almost 90 days due to the Coronavirus.

But have not been idle, and now they are working hard for a grand return. Both restaurants opened their dining rooms Wednesday, June 10.

“It has been a rough go to close for such a long period of time,” said Gonzalez. “This is not something you can easily prepare for, mentally or financially, but now with the opening around the corner we are anxious to start welcoming our customers back.”

Remaining idle is not a Gonzalez trait. The couple and their team have been busy sprucing up the restaurants, and adding improvements that will help them adhere to the county’s social distancing measures.

When patrons return this week, they will find less seating in the dining room, to accommodate the 6-foot safety requirement. They will also notice, however, the expanded seating at picnic tables south of the main building.

Typical of the Reina and Boaters style, they are not simply adding picnic tables. Reina worked with Spain-born Sonja, of @sonjadesing, and artist Cristina Frota to create individual designs for each of the tables. Additionally, to make serving the outdoor dining area more efficient, they have retrofitted a food-truck-type trailer in the area.

Boaters Grill manager Sergio Zapata said the phone has not stopped ringing with customers inquiring on opening plans. While he has personally been busy with prep work, Zapata said the wait staff is anxious to get back to work.

Reina said they are approaching this as an opportunity, “a new beginning,” and plan to open with the same menu. Much will depend on the supply chain having things available, David said.

With the park operating at reduced capacity, the menu at Lighthouse Café will focus on lighter fare to start.

No Name Harbor will also open and patrons will once again be able to access Boater's Grill by boat. “Due to the restrictions, we will not be providing meal service to the boats that are docked. But they can order takeout and pick it up from the restaurant.”

Also opening again will be the Boaters’ boat and yacht charter service, a business Gonzalez operates with partner Alberto Hernandez. At present, they have two vessels operating, a 50-foot yacht and a 37-foot vessel. While the larger vessel can accommodate 12-15 people, they will be operating with the 10-person limit, Hernandez said. For information on scheduling an outing, call (305) 361-0080.

Reina Gonzalez is thrilled to once again be open. “We’ve enough corona to last us for a while. It’s time to switch to a cold Presidente.”