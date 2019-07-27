After almost four years building a loyal clientele for Pita Pockets, owner and Chef, Federico Elkarout, is introducing to Key Biscayne: A Lebanese Mezza - or Tapas – lounge.

Lebanese born Federico resides in Miami Beach with wife Abir, and daughters Mariam, Sarah, and Aya.

Starting in September, the seating area at Pita Pockets will transform, and a new concept of serving a menu with over 50 different small plates, all personally crafted by Federico, and extended evening hours of service, will commence.

Pita Pockets features “healthy homemade” Lebanese cuisine at affordable prices. Middle-Eastern cuisine favors healthy vegetarian/vegan dishes and Pita Pockets’ items are prepared fresh daily with vegetables delivered from local farmers.

Federico is additionally introducing a new offering, by way of an old 300 year plus traditional recipe, “Mourabia,” a soup he grew up enjoying. The soup is as simple as it is delicious. The key ingredient is the Caraway spice, plus whole onions, garbanzo beans and chicken.

IN. Why did you get into this business?

FE. I come from a food family. My mother is a chef, so is my brother. I started at 14, then went to Culinary Art School in Rome.

IN. What is your key to success?

FE. Pure hard work and commitment.

IN. Do you want your children to follow this path?

FE. No. It is one tough business.

IN. What’s your proudest moment in your career?

FE. Independence.

IN. In your estimation, what is the state of the culinary scene in Key Biscayne and Miami at large?

FE. Needs work and more cooperation among restaurant operators. I learned that lesson working in Greek Town, Detroit. They were successful because they worked together.

IN. What needs to happen for it to get better?

FE. Have a plan, form a restaurant coalition.

IN. How does food help humanity connect?

FE. The experience that seating together around the table provides.

IN. Should reality food shows like Top Chef be exiled and forgotten or do you believe they nurture and support a new generation of passionate chefs?

FE. They are TV shows, they do not represent the real industry.

IN. Quickly share your feelings about:

IN ---veganism?

FE. A huge segment in the industry

IN ---gluten free?

FE. A myth.

IN --organic everything?

FE. Should be, one day.

IN ----food waste and disposable containers, i.e. plastics and dumped food legally prevented from going to homeless kitchens?

FE. Would love to do both, bureaucracy gets in the way.

IN. Neighborhood farmer's markets or big chain grocers?

FE. Neighborhood markets.

IN ---Anthony Bourdain?

FE. Who?

IN. What do you love most about your career?

FE. I’m very good at it, not really love it.

IN. If you had to choose one meal, what would it be?

FE. I like different kinds of foods. I’m a moody eater, depends on my mood as to what I eat.

IN. If you had to make a dish for yourself, what would it be?

FE. Something starting at the lamb rack.

IN. What would people be surprised to know about you?

FE. That I don’t have a life outside of working.

IN. What’s your advice for someone just starting in your profession?

FE. Don’t. Buy a vending machine instead.

If you go...

Pita Pockets is located in the Arcade Mall at 180 Crandon Blvd. You can reach them at 786-762-2561. They are open 11 am to 10 pm Monday to Saturday; 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays.