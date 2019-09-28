#tasteofkeybiscayne Q&A with Executive Pastry Chef Ryan Witcher

If you have dined at the restaurants at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, you may have tasted some of the excellent sweet treats available. Ever wonder how it all comes together? The man responsible for the creativity and quality of all Ritz sweet treats is Executive Pastry Chef Ryan Witcher.

Islander News was able to catch up with Chef Ryan to learn more about his career and how he goes about creating the fabulous desserts.

IN. Where were you born?

RW. I was born in Detroit, Mich.

IN. Where do you live now?

RW. I am currently living in Miami..

IN. Why did you get into this business?

RW. I started washing dishes to pay for my first car, and moved up pretty quickly within the restaurant. The restaurant where I started had an open kitchen so you could see the guests’ reactions to the dishes you cooked. It was even better when they came up to the line to interact with me while I was cooking. From there I was hooked!

IN. What is your “secret to success”?

RW. The hard working teams I have worked with both past and present. You can travel the world, experience the best of the best, research and work until you are exhausted, but if your team won’t follow or believe in you it doesn’t matter.

IN. Do you want your children or their children to follow this path? If yes, why? And if no, why?

RW. I want my children to do whatever it is that they are passionate about. If that happens to be in hospitality, I have a lot to teach them.

IN. What’s your proudest moment in your career?

RW. Wow, that is definitely a tough one. Having my staff exceed what they thought they could do by pushing them out of their comfort zones is definitely my proudest moment. Some of my best cooks have become Executive Pastry Chefs, started their own businesses, or taken over my position when I have moved on. That by far trumps all the accolades that I have received.

IN. In your estimation, what is the state of the culinary scene in Key Biscayne and Miami at large?

RW. I don’t know if I have been here long enough to fully answer that question, but what I do know is that Miami has a lot of very talented chefs and I have the pleasure working with most of them here at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami! I am excited to be working on Executive Chef Chris Heath’s team and am looking forward to the direction of the Culinary Department!

IN. If you could define what South Florida or Key Biscayne food is about, how would you explain or characterize it? What needs to happen for it to get better?

RW. The two main points that stick out to me is how fresh and flavorful the food is and the strong cultures behind each dish. I am really looking forward to exploring everything that the area has to offer!

IN. How does food help humanity connect and understand each other?

RW. Food is all about the experience. Food wears many hats, from comforting in times of sadness to joyful celebrations. You can share cultures through food. You can welcome neighbors with a thoughtful home cooked meal. One example of connecting food through humanity is Chef Jose Andres. A lot of devastation has happened recently and he is there cooking and feeding everyone from the first responders to the people who have just lost everything.

IN. Should reality food shows like Top Chef be exiled and forgotten, or do you believe they nurture and support a new generation of passionate chefs?

RW. I like the reality food shows, especially Chopped. I find it interesting to see what people come up with under stress and how they interact with the other members of the cast. That being said, it also has created some misguided reasons to become a chef or enter into the hospitality field, including fame and money. But in the end, all reality shows should be taken with a grain of salt.

IN. Let’s play thought association. In a few words, quickly, without too much thought, share your feelings about:

IN ---veganism?

RW. I could never do it, but everyone has their preferences.

IN ---gluten free?

RW. There are some great substitutes now, but I hope I never have to resort to that!

IN --organic everything?

RW. If you can afford it. I trust that over the labels in the grocery stores.

IN --food waste and disposable containers, i.e. plastics and dumped food legally prevented from going to homeless kitchens?

RW. One word, SAD! People are starving to death, but can’t get food because of the potential of a lawsuit.

IN --neighborhood farmer's markets or big chain grocers?

RW. I love the stories and food from the local farmers.

IN --Anthony Bourdain?

RW. Gone way too soon. He had most chefs’ dream job.

IN. What do you love most about your career?

RW. The guest interaction and watching my team grow into amazing chefs.

IN. If you had to choose one meal, what would it be?

RW. Chicken Buldak that my wife makes. She is a great cook and that is my favorite dish! To finish, a big bowl of ice cream and sprinkles.

IN. If you had to make a dish for yourself, what would it be?

RW. Spaghetti Bolognese with Garlic Bread.

IN. What is your favorite junk food?

RW. Cheez-It!

IN. What would people be surprised to know about you?

RW. I went to school for Elementary Education with a focus in Special Education and used to race motorcycles when I lived in Colorado.

IN. What’s your advice for someone just starting in your profession?

RW. Save your money! Travel all over the world and eat at as many restaurants that you can.

If you go, the Ritz on Key Biscayne is located at 455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne. The restaurants on site are: Lightkeepers, open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. S to Thurs, closing at 11 Fri and Sat. Bar opens until 1 a.m. Fri and Sat. Cantina Beach opens 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. / until 10 on Fri and Sat. Dune Burgers on the Beach opens Fri, Sat and Sun 11 a.m. to Sunset. Key Pantry East & Drink opens for breakfast and lunch. Rumbar serves dinner.