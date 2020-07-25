El Gran Inka taps into 19th Century Peru, through Chifa Wok, to meet the challenging times

As the coronavirus pandemic enters month six, businesses continue to find innovative ways to survive. No industry has faced this need to adapt more than restaurants, which have endured cutbacks, closures, and reopenings with significant restrictions in place. Despite this, the island’s culinary leaders are committed to providing Key Biscayners with quality dining experience.

One restaurant went all the way back to 19th Century Peru for innovation inspiration. El Gran Inka, located in the Winn Dixie Plaza, has launched a new concept -- Chifa Wok -- as a veritable restaurant-within-a-restaurant.

“Chifa” is a culinary style based on Chinese-Cantonese elements, fused with Peruvian cooking traditions and ingredients. It was originally brought to Peru by East Asian immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Chinese immigrants first arrived in Peru in 1849 to work in coastal sugar plantations and mines, build railroads, and extract guano for fuel.

The first Chinese-Peruvian fusion restaurants opened in Lima’s famous Chinatown around 1920, and some of those chifa establishments continue to deliver quality cuisine there to this day.

Though it originated in Peru, the chifa spread to neighboring Ecuador, Chile, Bolivia, and now, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, it has come to the Key Biscayne thanks to Inka Foods LLC, the owners of El Gran Inka.

Manager Jorge Vega said Chifa Wok is intended to expand options for island residents by offering Peruvian cuisine and traditions.

Chifa Wok offers healthy, delicious dishes at accessible prices, according to Vega. The menu is as rich and varied as chifa’s tradition. You can enjoy traditional foods like lettuce wraps with chicken, chicken dumplings, wonton and eggrolls. And you can taste the “fusion” with items like “Dynamite Shrimp,” tempura shrimp, and vermicelli noodles with sriracha mayo.

The main course menu includes traditional Chinese-Cantonese specialties like Chinese rice, Lo Mein, Chop Suey, Sweet & Sour Chicken and Tataki Beef.

If you go…

Chifa Wok is located at 606 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne. Chifa Wok operates for take-out and delivery only. For orders or more information, call (305) 365-7883.