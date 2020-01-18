How to choose the right food plan for you in 2020

The beginning of every year spearheads change. Many strive for changes in lifestyle or finances, but most work to change habits that have affected their health, energy and weight. With this comes choosing the ideal food plan or diet.

Food is fuel, choosing a style of eating consists of choosing the right “gasoline” that provides strength, speed and overall health. There are a variety of categories used to recognize the various styles of eating. Anything other than a traditional meat and plant based diet falls under the realms of vegetarian. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a vegetarian is “a person who does not eat meat; someone whose diet consists primarily of fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, and sometimes eggs and dairy products.”

From the origin of vegetarianism, many sub categories have been created to help with a variety of dietary needs and flavors. For optimal health, the idea is to figure out what works best for one’s metabolism, energy levels and health. Following dietary fads or trends has little longevity. The best way to create the ideal plan is to choose a food lifestyle that enhances how one feels and elevates health.

Any well-rounded food plan can bring an array of necessary nutrients to help nourish the body. One of the biggest challenges with any vegetarian program is the supply of sufficient protein in every meal and snack. Protein, like fat, requires more time to digest and can keep the body feeling fuller for a longer period. For many, a lack of protein can result in needing an excess number of calories to feel satisfied, resulting in weight gain. Most will replace the need for protein with added carbohydrates, which brings in higher amounts of sugar into any meal.

Here are a few of the most common categories that have gained popularity:

1. Lacto-Ovo Vegetarian

This is a vegetarian diet consisting of no red or white meat, fish and shellfish, or insects, yet allowing milk (lacto) and milk products, and eggs (ovo) and egg products. This is one of the most common styles of vegetarianism in the United States. Branches of this style of eating also include Lacto-Vegetarian and Ovo-Vegetarian.

2. Flexitarian

A Flexitarian is a person who focuses more on a plant based diet, yet still allowing animal products on occasion. This form of eating has also been recognized as the introduction into vegetarianism.

3. Pollotarian

Pollotarian, also known as a pollo-vegetarian. This person consumes a vegetarian diet that includes poultry or fowl as their protein source.

4. Pescatarian

Pescaterian is a vegetarian diet that allows fish and shellfish as their protein source.

5. Vegan

Traditionally, Vegan is a full lifestyle choice. These individuals choose not to eat or use any products that are animal based or associated with animal based products. A true vegan would not consume any meat, poultry, fish, shellfish, or insects, and would not use honey, wool or leather.

6. Twinketarian

Twinketarian is a vegetarian that does not eat fruits and vegetables; instead they load up on processed carbohydrates and are more prone to weight gain.

Additionally, from another perspective, you have the following “diet” type programs that have become quite popular. These are not considered a lifestyle approach though, as they are used for certain periods of time:

Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent Fasting methods involve daily 12-14-hour fasts, 1-2 times per week. In simpler terms, you could skip breakfast or dinner, combined with sleep, and use that as your fasting period of having no food at all. Although there are several health benefits from this form of eating, not everyone performs well and should only be used if energy levels can be maintained. Keep in mind that if fasting is utilized more than 2 times per week, the body’s metabolism may start to slow down which could lead to weight gain.

Keto

Keto focuses on more protein and fats as the main food source, allowing only about 20 grams of carbohydrates per day. As with any program, listening to the body is the most important. Some programs like this, work for some but not for others. Keeping attention on energy and well-being will assure that the right food choices are made. Keto gained popularity because some individuals perform better on a higher protein diet, yet others may gain weight, this is why taking an individual approach to food planning is the best choice of all.

Ideas for creating the ideal food plan:

1. First off, food should never make the body feel gassy or bloated. These are signs of food intolerance and can lead to lethargy, weight gain, or a host of other health challenges. Finding the culprit and removing these foods from a food plan can help with digestion and nutrient assimilation.

2. Most of the body’s nutritional needs come from an array of fruits and vegetables. Utilizing these as a main staple for a food plan can assure that the body is receiving the nutrition it needs with every meal and snack.

3. The purpose of food is fuel. It should be the fuel that gives you energy, a clear mind, strength, and amazing health. If any food hampers this, they are not the right foods to be included into a meal or snack. Many use food for comfort and socialization. Unfortunately, the wrong food choices will progressively create signs and symptoms in the body that can result in ill health.

4. Everyone digests foods differently; some may feel energized after eating a steak, while others will become sluggish. Recognizing how the body reacts to certain foods and customizing the food plan to meet those needs can create dramatic changes in one’s health.

Creating the ideal food plan is very individualized. Recognizing how the body feels after consuming certain foods and creating a food plan revolving around these discoveries, can enhance one’s health, mental clarity, energy levels, and much more. Many of these different styles of eating will work for some and not for others. It becomes important to listen to the body and make the right changes that enhance well-being.

About Adita Yrizarry-Lang

Adita is a SuperPower aficionado and mother of 2. Her “Journey” started as a fitness instructor 30+ years ago. Since then, she expanded her endeavors, from a biomechanics and resistance training expert to nutritional guru, mind-body coach, author of SuperPowers, A Busy Woman’s Guide to Health and Happiness, and women’s advocate for healthy living. Adita holds a degree in Holistic Nutrition, is a Lv3 Holistic Lifestyle Coach through the Chek Institute, and has been accredited by several health organizations. She has trained thousands of fitness professionals’ worldwide and often speaks at schools, Fortune 500 companies, and private organizations on the benefits of quality foods, longevity, and amazing health.

Adita’s mission…encourage individuals to live Inspired. She wants to bring out the challenges and offer solutions to make SuperPowers shine and life thrive on! She can be found online here.