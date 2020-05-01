Challenge accepted, La Scala pivots to takeout with the same friendly service

“When people come in we treat them as if an old friend just walked in.”

That was how Chandra DeSilva described La Scala’s creed and the key to their success in the competitive Key Biscayne dining scene in an Islander News interview in May of 2018.

Fast forward to the 2020 Covid19 pandemic, and you still find Chandra treating customers -- old friends and first timers alike -- treating customers like family, providing that “second kitchen” loyal customers have come accustomed to trying.

Of course, there have been adjustments. Chandra has changed staffing, with only himself, longtime Chef Jose Moreno and helper Jenifer Vila. “Everyone knows the situation,” says Chandra. You can’t dine in and must wear a mask. But, as always, Chandra goes the extra mile for customers. He provides masks to customers who might need them, as well as hand sanitizer as customers come and go.

Chandra wants customers to come in to pick up orders, say hello “and feel safe.” He sanitizes the restaurant every hour, as well as when customers leave. “The place is safe,” adds DeSilva, who will provide curbside delivery taking meals to the car.

Unlike many others on the island, La Scala chose to continue to offer their entire menu. “Our loyal customers know our menu and what they like. Plus, we continue to have great flexibility in what we do in terms of orders and service.

“ Nothing has changed,” Chandra adds with a smile. “I still never say no to a customer.”

He has noticed a few changes in what people are ordering these days. “Seems we are selling more fish than before, especially our snapper francaise. Customers are also ordering a lot of chicken francaise.”

La Scala does not deliver its meals, but DeSilva reminds customers they can call the Freebee to arrange delivery.

La Scala also has a selection of wines for sale, and is offering a 10% discount on all bottles.

If you want to order, you can reach Chandra at (786) 773-3633. They open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, but you can call earlier to place your order and pick up later.

La Scala is located in the Arcade Plaza, 180 Crandon Blvd.