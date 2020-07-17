Outdoor dining and summer rain not always a good mix during pandemic

As the number of coronavirus cases grows in Miami-Dade and Key Biscayne, the short-term outlook for island dining establishments points toward indoor dining rooms remaining closed a while longer.

That’s the perspective taken by Antonio Braschi, owner/operator of the popular Costa Med Bistro, as he has expanded his outdoor seating area. As detailed as his planning was, however, there is one thing Braschi and his team could not control: the rain.

“We are ready,” Braschi said. “(We) just can’t predict the rainy weather. It is a shame. We were ready to go (after a recent order allowing reopening)… We just need cooperation from Mother Nature and our loyal customers to continue trusting and supporting us.”

The Islander News stopped by recently to find Braschi filling out forms to have the staff tested for COVID-19, part of Costa Med’s safety protocols, which also include frequent deep cleaning and sanitizing bottles at every table.

“We invested a lot of time, effort and money creating a plan for the expanded area that matched what our customers come to expect from us,” said Braschi, “You have to take any precautions to protect our customers and employees”

Adding outdoor seating required negotiating with mall management to arrange for the added space. Braschi also invested in new fans, umbrellas and electrical work to add lighting to the expanded area.

“Serving only outdoors requires almost a full staff, definitely more than operating takeout. So financially it is tough, but we are trying to keep as many of our employees employed during these tough times,” said Braschi.

According to Harold Ramirez, Costa Med’s manager, redesigning the menu -- adding new items and leaving old favorites -- was a big part of successfully operating in an environment where takeout and delivery would become a larger part of their business.

Ramirez said customers seem to be enjoying new items such as the crab souffle and a new vegan antipasto that also works great as a dish to enjoy at home. Another popular dish is the new Iberico double bone pork chop.

“Our chef has also added some refreshing sides that not only work well to enjoy at home, but also in an summer outdoor seating environment,” said Ramirez, adding that the Broccolini, prepared in an anchovy sauce, has quickly become a favorite, as has a cauliflower dish in a lime sauce and capers.

Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center Costa. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575.

They are open Monday to Saturday Noon to 4 p.m. for lunch and 6 to 10 and Sunday for Dinner from Noon to 10 p.m.