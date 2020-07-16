La Scala keeps focus on full menu and takeout service

With little room to expand his outdoor seating area, Chandra DeSilva, owner of La Scala Italian Restaurant, said the closing of indoor dining has forced him to focus on his takeout and delivery business.

“Our center (Arcade) is not conducive to a lot of outdoor seating. We have three tables we can squeeze in, for six guests but it is hot as we do not have the room to easily accommodate fans,” said DeSilva, “We looked at adding tables in the parking lot, but it is too congested here with cars.”

While outdoor seating is not ideal for La Scala, DeSilva is finding ways to offer his customers the friendly service and quality food they have come to expect. “I know a lot of customers feel uncomfortable coming inside, so we started a curbside option so we can get them going without them having to get out of the cars.”

“We are blessed to have a loyal clientele, but also seeing quite a few new faces, and we appreciate the support the island community has been giving us.

DeSilva, who daily does his own shopping for what’s needed, said they made a conscious decision not to work with a reduced menu. “We offer everything we did before. And I think that feeling of continuity is helping us through this.”

If you go: La Scala is located at 180 Crandon Blvd, in the Arcade Shopping Center. You can reach them at (786) 773-3633.

The are open Tuesday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. closing at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Closed Sunday.