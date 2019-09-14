Eating out without gaining a pound

Times have truly changed. In today’s society, eating out is the norm and a home cooked meal is for a special event or celebration. Restaurants strive to offer their clientele atmosphere, variety, and flavors that will elicit a repeat customer. Even the healthiest of establishments will add “special” ingredients to a recipe to gain business.

The quality of many restaurant meals revolves around the dollars spent. In most retail stores, keystone is the formula used to set the price. Basically, an item is manufactured for a certain amount, that amount is doubled for the wholesale price, and then doubled again for the retail price. The food industry is slightly different, but this formula gives you an idea of the quality of ingredients used. A fast food hamburger, for example, that costs $3.99 retail is only giving you 99 cents worth of ingredients. In other words, it's not grass fed organic.

So, with restaurant food becoming the norm, it's important to make the right choices. Health needs to take priority over calories. Here are five things to remember when choosing your ideal meal:

1. For every cooked item, choose a raw option as well.

This is where a salad can offer value to any meal. Vegetables give a wider range of nutrients that remain intact when the food is still raw. It also provides an array of digestive enzymes that help with the digestion of your cooked items.

2. Include plenty of water before and after a meal.

One of the primary ingredients used to entice the taste buds is salt. Salt can cause dehydration in the body, which becomes worse if an alcoholic beverage is added to the mix. When the body is dehydrated it has more challenges breaking down and digesting food. This can create digestive distress. To combat this, water should be consumed before and after a meal. This will allow the body’s digestive fluids to perform at their optimal level.

3. The proportions of carbohydrates and proteins should be about the same.

This could resemble something such as chicken with vegetables, and a side salad. The challenge arises in the types of carbohydrates that are chosen. Carbohydrates from fruits, vegetables or unrefined grains are the best choice. Refined grains such as breads and pasta, cream sauce, desserts, and alcohol or sugary drinks, will all digest as a sugar and ultimately be stored as fat. If some of these are the only options or desire, choose one per meal and treat it as a small side dish. Eat the protein and vegetables first, which creates a feeling of fullness. Then use the refined grains or sugars to add in a bit of flavor, without the bulk of the calories.

4. Choose foods for their nutritional value.

Food is fuel, providing all the necessary ingredients for good health, energy and vitality. A meal is strictly a means of refueling the body. Too many processed carbohydrates will hamper mental clarity and enhance weight gain. Too many animal proteins with minimal vegetables will exhaust the body, and may even require a nap. Need more energy for the next part of your day? A salad combined with a quality protein..

5. “Eat to feel satisfied, not full.”

This is a statement repeated by many health coaches and dietitians. As stated above, food is fuel. If the body takes in more than it needs, it has to work harder to break down food and digest it. This requires energy, the same energy that could be used for an activity. Choose foods that rev up the body’s energy centers, help to heal it and strengthen it. Eating to feel satisfied ensures the food can be easily digested and utilized for energy.

For many, food has been viewed as socialization and comfort. Changing this mindset may seem challenging, but the results are worth the while. When out and enjoying meals with friends and family, choose foods that will add years to your life. Creating the right combinations will allow for a few unhealthy choices without taking away the nutrition a good meal should provide.

Adita Yrizarry-Lang is the author of SuperPowers, A Busy Woman’s Guide to Health and Happiness and SuperPowers of the Family Kitchen, and Holistic Lifestyle Coach. She can be found by visiting her online.