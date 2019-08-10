Empanadas Key Biscayne Now Open in the Arcade Mall>

By Justo Rey & Mariella Oliva

As Key Biscayne resident and Buenos Aires born Mariana Schroh describes it, Argentinians have a deep passion for food and friendship. Mariana, who along with husband Santiago Pinera are the founders of La Empanada’s Key Biscayne, tells a unique story of how the idea for the shop came about. “We were gathered at our close friends’ Lorena and Martín and we started thinking about how nice it would be to enjoy delicious, homemade empanada, but we could not think of an alternative.

“From that interaction, and relaying on our eighteen plus years of experience in the culinary industry, the concept for La Empanada’s Key Biscayne came about. Over time, the idea took shape, born from our goal to offer the island a product such as the one we proudly serve today; and artisan empanada, baked with the best quality available, great variety at an affordable price.”

IN. Why did you get into this business?

MS. Santiago and I have background in the catering business in Argentina and a love for empanadas. Then here, as a consumer, we saw a need for an alternative, economical option, with homemade elements.

IN. What is your “secret to success” in your profession?

MS. Be present, pay attention to the smallest of details, worry about the quality of your product. We’ve also been fortunate to have selected a great team.

IN. Do you want your children or their children to follow this path, if yes why, if no why....?

MS. Actually, they have enjoyed being part of this project, enjoy sharing in it, but at the end of the day, they will have to choose what they want to do and whatever that is, it will make us happy.

IN. What’s your proudest moment in your career?

MS. The satisfaction of seeing how much customers love what we are doing and the very positive comments we are hearing, something we appreciate and do not take for granted.

IN. What is the state of the culinary scene in your estimation in Key Biscayne and Miami at large...

MS. Each day, the variety and foreign influence of food options available becomes more apparent. Customer sense this and their expectations for higher quality is palatable and grows every day.

IN. If you could define what South Florida / or Key Biscayne food is about, how would you characterize it? What needs to happen for it to get better?

MS. Needs to continue to improving, especially customer service; make it easier for the customer.

IN. How does food help humanity connect and understand each other?

MS. At least in Argentina, food is a cause to gather with friends and families, the concept for The Empanada’s Key Biscayne was born from such a gathering.

IN. Should reality food shows like Top Chef be exiled and forgotten or do you believe they nurture and support a new generation of passionate chefs...

MS. It helps in finding new ideas, to continue improving

IN. Let’s play thought association… In a few words, quickly, share your feelings about:

IN ---veganism?

MS. Agree. It is evolving.

IN ---gluten free?

MS. Healthy.

IN --organic everything?

MS. Something that will touch all of us in the future.

IN ----food waste and disposable containers, i.e. plastics and dumped food legally prevented from going to homeless kitchens?

MS. No to plastic. Hope it is something we can all achieve.

IN ----neighborhood farmer's markets or big chain grocers?

MS. Farmers Markets

IN ---Anthony Bourdain?

MS. Not familiar with him.

IN. What do you love most about your career?

MS. The satisfaction of having created a good product.

IN. If you had to choose one meal, what would it be?

MS. An empanada with an asado.

IN. If you had to make a dish for yourself, what would it be?

MS. A salad

IN. What is your favorite junk food?

MS. Ice cream.

IN. What would people be surprised to know about you?

MS. That I was an artistic skater

IN. What’s your advice for someone just starting in your profession?

MS. Be responsible in everything.

If you go.

Empanada’s Key Biscayne is located in the Arcade Mall at 260 Crandon Blvd. You can reach them at 305-361-0662. They are open 7-days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.