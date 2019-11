Energy producing smoothie from Adita Lang

Need a yummy smoothie to start off your day right? This one will certainly do that.

Here are the ingredients you need:

2 cups of coconut milk

1 banana

1 teaspoon Cacao Nibs

6 Dates

1 tablespoon Maca Powder

2 Tablespoons Chia seeds

2 Tablespoons of plant based protein

1 teaspoon of vanilla

Pinch of Celtic Sea Salt

Blend it up just the right smoothness and enjoy.

For more recipes like this one, visit Adita online

#tasteofkeybiscayne .