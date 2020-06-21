A summer weekend on the key isn’t complete until you fire up the grill, but flame-kissed steaks are just the start to an unforgettable meal that celebrates Dad!

To create the perfect main dish, start with high-quality protein.

If you’re opting for burgers, elevate your menu with flavorful accompaniments like crisp candied bacon, sauteed shrimp and zesty homemade pickles for a menu you won’t soon forget.

Find more ideas for upgrading the grilling experience in your own backyard at OmahaSteaks.com.

Candied Bacon

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 8

1 pound (1 package) steak-cut bacon

1 tablespoon fresh ground black pepper

1 cup packed light brown sugar

Heat oven to 375 F.

Place the wire rack on a foil-lined baking sheet. Place strips of bacon on the wire rack and sprinkle with black pepper. Lightly pat brown sugar on top of bacon in a thin layer.

Place the baking sheet on the center rack in the oven and bake for 25 minutes, or until brown sugar melts and bacon is crisp.

Remove from the oven and cool for 10 minutes. Using tongs, transfer bacon to a parchment-lined baking sheet and cool to room temperature.

Store in an airtight container up to 3 days at room temperature.

Connecticut-Style Shrimp

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons chives

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

12 large, cleaned, uncooked Omaha Steaks Wild Argentinian Red Shrimp

Heat medium skillet to medium-high heat. Add butter; cook until melted.

Add chives, salt, pepper and shrimp to the pan. Cook 2 minutes, turn shrimp and cook 2 minutes, or until shrimp is opaque and cooked through. Remove from heat and serve.

To make grilled onions: Peel off outer layers of onions. Slice into 1/2-inch slices. Lay onions on a flat surface. Push skewers through centers of onions; two onion slices per skewer. Brush onions with olive oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste.