Here are the #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Thursday, April 2, 2020. Support our local restaurants!

NEW! – Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Enjoy the Artisan quality and flavor in your Home

Lunch Specials every day! See menu!

ARTISAN Combo - only $12 / Pick-Two: 1/2 salad / 1/2 soup or 1/2 sandwich

Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at 305-365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Our empanada’s “fresh baked, never frozen”

Empanadas by the dozen are better and you save! Only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Receive an additional 15% off your online order!

Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Order online here

Download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m

Golden Hog

Don’t forget at The Golden-Hog they have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery. We are open for groceries.

Give your immune system a boost! Get a Boost Shot TODAY! You can find them in the juice bar.

Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Today's menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Chupe Soup / White Beans Soup / Cream of Cauliflower

Main Course: Beef Stroganoff / Fresh Turkey Breast / Salmon Fillet / Meet Lasagna

Side Dishes: White Rice / Brussels sprouts / Oven Sweet Potatoes

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Brasas KB

We invite you to try out famous Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Today’s special: Milanesa Sándwich with 1 side - $11.99

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Today could be special with a Randazzo’s meal!

Call for our Pre-Friday special.

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, and Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Oasis Café

Flan-Thursday! What a treat!

Today’s special dishes:

Seared Pork Chops or Vegetarian Quiche

Sides: Moro Rice and plantains

Dessert Options (Choose one): Flan, Rice Pudding, Cookies

Offering curbside service on your takeout order!

Call (305) 361-9009 to place your order.

Adhering to CDC sanitizing guidelines. Other safety measures, stopping service every 15-minutes to sanitize all surfaces, including door handles; encouraging guest to pay via mobile devices

19 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Piononos

Special Offer for today:

Milhojas with chantilli and dulce de leche $3.50

We offer a variety of desserts and our signature dessert Pavlova.

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Delivery and takeout only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Sake Room

Today’s special Sake-Deal

FREE Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

KEBO

Jueves / Thursday!

Enjoy a meal from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

KEBO now has a new/revised menu! Offering daily takeout specials for only $16.95 per person. All meal deals include 3 courses, starter, main dish and dessert. Meals deliver with the same quality residents have come to expect from KEBO.

Today’s special / $16.95 per person:

Choose 3 Course/ One from each category / 3 platos a escoger entre:

Appetizers / Entrantes (Choose one)

White beans, cabbage, ham, pork belly soup / Caldo Gallego

Fried cube potatoes with spicy sauce / Patatas bravas

MAIN COURSE / PRINCIPAL (Choose one)

Chicken breast grilled with side / Pechuga pollo plancha con guarnición

Basmati rice with sautéed fresh vegetables / Arroz basmati con vegetales salteados

SIDE / GUARNICION (Choose one)

Basmati rice or French fries or house salad / Arroz basmati o patatas fritas o ensalada de la casa

POSTRE / DESSERT

Almond cake (or similar) / Tarta de Santiago (o similar)

Wine Specials for today:

White : Gran Viña Sol 2017 chardonnay - d.o. Penedes-Spain -$12.95

Rose : Band of the roses 2017 pinot gris blend rose – Washington State - $11.95

Red : La Segreta by Planeta 2017 nero d´Avola DOCG Sicila-Italy - $12.95

Call (305) 365-1244 to place an order

Smart Bites

Want a “no-think-easy-answer-to-what-do-we-eat-today” Try SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Monday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

Thursday’s specials.

Butternut squash soup - $5.00

Sweet potato lasagna bowl - Slices of baked sweet potato / Ground turkey or tofu / Marinara sauce / Mozzarella cheese / Fresh spinach and basil - $10.00

Chocolate mousse - $4.00

The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals. You would be interested to know, they are going back to building their “green-walls/green-building” and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Flours & Sourdoughs by Oasis Cafe

Thursday! Sandwich day! Better with Fresh-Baked-Bread-Thursday!!!

Featuring a quality menu that includes breads, pastries, coffee, OJ and other provisions to help you get through this time!

Offering an island exclusive – fresh baked bread and other baked goods delivered to your home. There is a minimum $25 order.

Today’s special 2 Family Breakfast / Brunch packages:

Sandwich Bundle: $25.00

1 LB each of Black Forest Ham, Turkey Breast, Montreal-Style Brisket, Swiss or Provolone Cheese plus 6 pieces of bread (Baguettine, Ciabatta, Cuban, Medianoche)

The Bread Collection - $20.00

2 Baguettes / 1 Large Loaf (White or Whole Wheat) / 1 Small Loaf (White or Whole Wheat)

Call or text 305-299-2370 to place an order

Milanezza

Lunch specials starting at $9.

Also special lunches for $11.95 and $13.95 p/p. Call for details and to order.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Grocers delivered from our “Milanezza Mercadito” where you can have a full line of groceries to cook at home so you can replicate the Milanezza delicacies at home.

Thursday - 10% off on all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

La Scala

La Scala IS Pre-Friday!!

The locally owned and operated Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

Call Chandra for today’s offerings

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

Domino’s Pizza

Thursday pizza offer!

2 - Medium Pizzas with 2 toppings - $5.99 each

You are in quarantine! Make it sweeter, try our delicious Lava Cake! And eat it first!!!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Thursday at Pommodori is BOGO-Pizza-Day!

Feed the entire family! Buy any Pizza and get one free!

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Any pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99

The casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza offers FREE delivery! They also have Brazilian products available for sale

Additional Thursday special: 10% off on all your orders.

You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NEW HOURS: Noon to 9 p.m.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Today is Pizza Thursday – Any 8” Pizza plus Soda $9.00

Call us for other special offers

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

Kazumi

Thursday! Is almost Friday. Celebrate with a Kazumi-Meal!

Call for today’s Chefs special rolls.

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%