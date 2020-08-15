Four island restaurants receive TripAdvisor recognition

The National Restaurant Association says there are over a million restaurants in the US, employing almost 16 million people. According to the website, thewebminer.com, there are 15 million restaurants worldwide. At the top of that long list of restaurants -- the top 10% to be exact -- we find four popular local restaurants.

Traveler’s Choice Awards for 2020 have been awarded to Costa Med Bistro, Gran Inka, KEBO and Milanezza.

What is Travelers’ Choice? Tripadvisor gives a Travelers’ Choice award to accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews from travelers and are ranked within the top 10% of properties on Tripadvisor. Travelers' Choice winners are calculated based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from travelers around the world on Tripadvisor.

The awards take into account the quality and quantity of traveler reviews, and ratings specific to the category.

The four local restaurants represent the culinary diversity of Key Biscayne, encompassing Argentinian, Peruvian, Spanish and Mediterranean roots, all with their own unique take and variations on tradition.

Costa Med Bistro, located in the Square Shopping Center, has earned many accolades in its years in business. This adds to its lore. Owner and operator Antonio Braschi, a stickler for the smallest of details affecting the quality of the food and service, says, “You have to do things right from the beginning, especially in these times when it's easy to get down or become sour with the situation. We are happy our customers enjoy the quality of our food and service enough to write such positive reviews.”

At Gran Inka, owner Jorge Vega and his team innovates to grow and continue to refine their offerings, even with the challenges presented by the pandemic. They recently introduced Chifa Wok, a new concept on the island. Gran Inka is located in the Winn Dixie shopping plaza.

Jose Castellanos, owner and operator of KEBO, had a different reaction to the designations from Trip Advisor: “We are obviously pleased with the recognition as it reflects our customers’ reactions. But I think this is a prideful event for the Key Biscayne community, for this small island to have four restaurants receive this level of recognition.” Kebo is located in the Key Colony Shopping Center.

Gladys Arneri, who along with husband Max Waicman owns and operates Milanezza in the CVS Plaza, said “Saying we are proud of this recognition falls short. We appreciate our customers’ trust in us and their positive feedback.”

Congratulations to all four island #tasteofkeybiscayne gems!