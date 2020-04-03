Friday! Weekend almost here! Celebrate another week of social distancing with a nice eat-in meal!

Here are the #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Friday, April 3, 2020. Support our local restaurants!

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier. Want to receive

Bon-appetite

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Friday’s lunch special - 2 Burgers - 2 orders of fries and 2 sodas - $22.00

Call us for other special offers

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

Kazumi

Today is Friday. Kazumi-Mea-Dayl!

Call for today’s special rolls.

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Make an Artisan Friday!

Enjoy the Artisan quality and flavor in your Home

#StayHome Delivery or take out

Lunch Specials every day! Today’s offer:

Chicken Chupe - Small $6.00 / Large $8.00

Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at 305-365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

This Friday, try our “fresh baked, never frozen” empanadas

Dozen-Empanadas-Friday! Save when you buy 12 for only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Receive an additional 15% off your online order!

Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Order online here or download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m

Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local.

Friday!!! Stop by, say a social-distancing-Hello and pick up some groceries and a warm meal!

Don’t forget at The Golden-Hog they have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery. We are open for groceries and takeout.

Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Today's menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Spinach / Garbanzo / Tomato Basil

Main Course: BBQ Baby Pork Ribs / Chicken Artichoke / Shrimp / Cheese spinach ravioli

Side Dishes: White Rice / Green Beans / Au Gratin Potatoes

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Brasas KB

Make this the Friday you taste our famous Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Today’s special: Milanesa Sándwich with 1 side - $11.99

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

What better day for Randazzo’s at home than a Friday!

Call for their Friday special.

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Oasis Café

FRIDAY! Treat yourself!

Today’s special dishes:

Sautéed Teriyaki Chicken or Sautéed Portobello Mushroom stir-fry

Sides: White rice and salad

Dessert Options (Choose one): Flan, Rice Pudding, Cookies

Offering curbside service on your takeout order!

Call (305) 361-9009 to place your order.

Adhering to CDC sanitizing guidelines. Other safety measures, stopping service every 15-minutes to sanitize all surfaces, including door handles; encouraging guest to pay via mobile devices

19 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Piononos

Sweet Friday Special Offer:

Milhojas with chantilli and dulce de leche $3.50

We offer a variety of desserts and our signature dessert Pavlova.

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Delivery and takeout only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Galleria Mall, KB

Sake Room

Today’s special Sake-Deal

FREE Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

KEBO

Viernes social! Make it a super day with a delicious lunch or dinner from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

KEBO has adjusted their menu, offering daily takeout specials for only $16.95 per person. All meal packages 3 courses, starter, main dish and dessert. Meals deliver with the same quality residents have come to expect from KEBO.

Today’s special / $16.95 per person:

Choose 3 Course/ One from each category / 3 platos a escoger entre:

Appetizers / Entrantes (Choose one)

Homemade toast bread with manchego cheese / Tostas caseras con queso manchego

Fried artichokes hearts/ Alcachofas fritas

MAIN COURSE / PRINCIPAL (Choose one)

Chickpeas stew red sausage, pork belly, ham / Potaje de garbanzos a la Castellana

Basmati rice with sautéed shrimps / Arroz basmati salteado con gambas al ajillo

SIDE / GUARNICION (Choose one)

Basmati rice or French fries or house salad / Arroz basmati o patatas fritas o ensalada de la casa

POSTRE / DESSERT

Almond cake (or similar) / Tarta de Santiago (o similar)

Wine Specials for today:

White - KungFu Girl 2015 dry riesling / Whasington State - $11.95

Rose - Josh Cellars 2017 pinot noir blend rose / California - $11.95

Red - Meiomi 2017 pinot noir / California - $14.95

Call (305) 365-1244 to place an order

Smart Bites

Want a “no-think-easy-answer-to-what-do-we-eat-today”

Try SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Monday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

Call for our Friday special menu.

The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals. You would be interested to know, they are going back to building their “green-walls/green-building” and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Flours & Sourdoughs by Oasis Cafe

Friday! Start getting ready for the weekend!!! Bread for today, bread for tomorrow! All fresh!

Featuring a quality menu that includes breads, pastries, coffee, OJ and other provisions to help you get through this time!

Offering an island exclusive – fresh baked bread and other baked goods delivered to your home. There is a minimum $25 order.

Today’s special 2 Family Breakfast / Brunch packages:

Bread Bundle - $8.00

One Type of Bread (Baguettine, Ciabatta, Cuban, or Medianoche) - 4 pieces

Survival Weekend Pack - $50.00

J. Gursey Retail Espresso Bag, Whole Bean / KB Honey (1 jar, 543.5 grams) / Granola (1 bag, 16 oz) / Carafe of Milk or Orange Juice or Cold Brew / 1 Large Loaf of Bread (White or Whole Wheat)

Half Dozen Muffin Basket - 3 of each - $12.00

Chocolate Chip, Blueberry

Call or text 305-299-2370 to place an order

Milanezza

Milanezza for dinner? Why not! Is Friday!!!

Call for our daily menu specials and to place your order.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Grocers delivered from our “Milanezza Mercadito” where you can have a full line of groceries to cook at home so you can replicate the Milanezza delicacies at home.

Friday “extra” deal - 10% off on all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

La Scala

La Scala on a Friday – what could be better!!

The locally owned and operated Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

Call Chandra for today’s offerings

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

Domino’s Pizza

Friday is pizza night! Here is our offer!!!

2 - Medium Pizzas with 2 toppings - $5.99 each

You are in quarantine and is the weekend! Make it sweeter, try our delicious Lava Cake! And eat it first!!!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Friday! Day to save on Pizza and at Pommodori is BOGO-Pizza-Day!

Feed the entire family! Buy any Pizza and get one free!

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Any pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99

The casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza offers FREE delivery! They also have Brazilian products available for sale

Additional Thursday special: 10% off on all your orders.

You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NEW HOURS: Noon to 9 p.m.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%