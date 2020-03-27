It’s Friday!! (or is it?) Treat yourself to a good meal and Happy Friday.

KEBO.

Viernes social! Make it a nice evening with a superb dinner from Today, treat yourself to a special quality meal from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

KEBO has adjusted their menu, offering daily takeout specials for only $16.95 per person. All meal packages 3 courses, starter, main dish and dessert. Meals deliver with the same quality residents have come to expect from KEBO.

Today’s special / $16.95 per person:

Choose 3 Course/ One from each category / 3 platos a escoger entre:

Appetizers / Entrantes (Choose one)

Homemade toast bread with manchego cheese / Tostas caseras con queso manchego

Fried artichokes hearts/ Alcachofas fritas

MAIN COURSE / PRINCIPAL (Choose one)

Chickpeas stew red sausage, pork belly, ham / Potaje de garbanzos a la

Castellana Basmati rice with sautéed shrimps / Arroz basmati salteado con gambas al ajillo

SIDE / GUARNICION (Choose one)

Basmati rice or French fries or house salad / Arroz basmati o patatas fritas o ensalada de la casa

POSTRE / DESSERT

Almond cake (or similar) / Tarta de Santiago (o similar)

*Items in bold are gluten free

Wine Specials for today:

White - KungFu Girl 2015 dry riesling / Whasington State - $11.95

Rose - Josh Cellars 2017 pinot noir blend rose / California - $11.95

Red - Meiomi 2017 pinot noir / California - $14.95

Call (305) 365-1244 to place an order

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Before the much-needed social distancing, Fridays was“social” at The Hog! Keep it that way, just the food part; order a nice meal from the The Golden Hog and support the company who has – and continues to – support many of the island’s non-profit groups.

Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Today's menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Tortilla Soup/ Garbanzo Soup / Tomato Basil Soup

Main Course: Asado Negro / Chicken Cordon Bleu / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Evoo w/fresh tomatoes

Side Dishes: White Rice / Steamed Broccoli / Pepper tomatoes wedges

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Smart Bites

The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals. You would be interested to know, they are going back to building their “green-walls/green-building” and growing their own fresh ingredients.

Friday’s specials

Lentil soup or Roasted tomato soup - $5

VACA “FRITA” BOWL – Yummy! - Healthy version - Steak or tofu - Vegan congri - Fresh spinach – Mojo and Baked plantains - $12.50

PALEO/KETO BOWL - Baked turkey - Heritage pork sausage - Cauliflower rice - Fresh arugula - Chopped tomatoes - Chimichurri sauce

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Milanezza

Lunch! Lunch! Lunch! Starting at only $9.00

The Argentinian restaurant known for their milanezzas, is offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and introducing “Milanezza Mercadito” where you can have a full line of groceries to cook at home so you can replicate the Milanezza delicacies at home. Grocers delivered!!!

Friday’s lunch special - $9.00

Spaghetti – Pomodoro, Alfredo or Bolognese sauce

Friday’s $11.95 Lunch specials

Milanezza Marta – Choose from angus beef, chicken, flounder fish or eggplant and a house salad

Salmon Spaghetti. Fresh salmon with pink sauce

Lasagna. Homemade meat lasagna with pink sauce

Vacio Saltado. Beef sautéed with vegetables & white wine garlic soy sauce served with jasmine rice

Creamy mushroom chicken. Chicken breast with creamy mushroom sauce served with jasmine rice

Chicken Caesar Salad. Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons parmesan and Caesar dressing

Other lunch specials starting at $13.95. Call for details.

Also, 10% off on all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Flours & Sourdoughs by Oasis Cafe

Friday! Fresh baked day!!!

Well, we just made that up but at Flours & Weirdoughs by Oasis Café, that is what you get! FRESHNESS.

Now featuring a breakfast menu that includes breads, pastries, coffee, OJ and other provisions to help you get through this time! In the next weeks, this offer will be expanded to include lunch and eventually dinner. Offering an island exclusive – fresh baked bread and other baked goods delivered to your home. There is a minimum $25 order.

Today’s special 2 Family Breakfast / Brunch packages:

Bread Bundle - $8.00

One Type of Bread (Baguettine, Ciabatta, Cuban, or Medianoche) - 4 pieces

Survival Weekend Pack - $50.00

J. Gursey Retail Espresso Bag, Whole Bean / KB Honey (1 jar, 543.5 grams) / Granola (1 bag, 16 oz) / Carafe of Milk or Orange Juice or Cold Brew / 1 Large Loaf of Bread (White or Whole Wheat)

Half Dozen Muffin Basket - 3 of each - $12.00

Chocolate Chip, Blueberry

Call or text 305-299-2370 to place an order

Piononos

Thursday Special Offer!

Mini - Milhojas with Chantilly and Dulce de Leche - $3.50

We offer a variety of desserts and our signature dessert Pavlova.

Call us directly to place your order - (305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Delivery and takeout only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Brasas KB

Friday Special –Hamburger with 1 side of your choice and soda - only $11.99

We continue serving our famous Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

Call for today’s offerings

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

Domino’s Pizza

Friday pizza deal!

2 - Medium Pizza with 2 toppings - $5.99 each

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Following all CDC safety protocols

Today’s special Sake-Deal

FREE Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305)755-0122

Call (305) 755-0122 to place a takeout or delivery order directly / Open Noon to 9 p.m

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

The casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza is offering 10% off on all your orders plus FREE delivery. They also have Brazilian products available for sale. You may place your order by calling 305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

Offer for Pasta-Friday:

Any Pasta plus house salad and soda - $9.99 (until 5 p.m.)

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Your friends at Tutto’s Pizza want you and your family to remain safe during this time.

Better in 2’s Friday Deal!

2 Burgers - 2 orders of fries and 2 sodas - $22.00

Special good from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Randazzos Italian

Call for their Friday special.

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, KB delivery (call us directly). Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Kazumi

Friday! East fish! The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner. Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Oasis Café

Offering curbside service on your takeout order! Call (305) 361-9009 to place your order.

Adhering to CDC sanitizing guidelines. Other safety measures, stopping service every 15-minutes to sanitize all surfaces, including door handles; encouraging guest to pay via mobile devices

19 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

As one of their Instagram postings said, Quarantine is much better with The Empanada’s.

Offer! Empanadas by the dozen! Only $29.99

Until the end of this week, offering a 15% discount if you order online here or download their app.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%