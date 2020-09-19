Feel Good Foods and Island Angels go the extra mile to ‘bake a difference’ on the island and beyond

Back in June, longtime resident and Island Angels founder Amy Zambrano, wanting to show support for the island’s first responders in the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic, reached out to Ana Tootle, founder of Feel Good Foods and Thoughts with an idea.

Tootle, a local baker, is best known for her company’s signature pumpkin bread with chocolate chips. As Tootle describes her loafs, “they are made with cage-free eggs, no preservatives and a lot of love.”

The mission of Island Angels is to pay it forward. Zambrano has cultivated a group of charitable-minded Key Biscayners and created a network of folks who help when their neighbors are in need, such after a spouse dies, they are recovering from surgery, or experience some sort of accident and are impaired.

Zambrano’s Covid-19 idea was simple. She wanted to partner with Tootle and get residents to show their appreciation for Key Biscayne police officers and firefighters by sponsoring a pumpkin loaf for every first responder for the work they do to keep the island safe.

“The response was overwhelming,” enthused Tootle, adding that Feel Good Foods and Thoughts has also delivered sponsored loaves to the area’s front line medical workers.

“Residents from all walks of life reached out, donating anything from 2 to 20 loaves in an outpouring of support to show (their) appreciation,” she said. “Not only were the resident sponsors gifting a homemade product to the island’s officers and firefighters, they were also helping fight hunger in our community, a mission I am passionate about.”

For every $10 loaf purchased, Tootle’s company donates $1 to Feeding South Florida, the largest food bank serving Miami-Dade County and all of South Florida. According to the organization’s website, more than 98% of all donations are put back into the community. For every dollar donated, Feeding South Florida can provide 9 meals to needy families.

Today, the Zambrano-Tootle initiative continues, and on Tuesday they made their latest pumpkin bread loaf donation.

If you are interested in sponsoring a pumpkin bread loaf to support first responders and front-line workers, gifting a neighbor in need, or say thank you to a coworker, contact Feel Good Foods at (305) 710-8405, or visit

You can email Island Angels at amyjaime@bellsouth.net. Tell your story and include your contact information as well as that for the person you would like to help. Island Angels will do their best to provide assistance. The information is sent to the network and whoever can/wants to help will jump in and do so.