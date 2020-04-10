It is Good Friday Key Biscayne. #staysafe - #besafe and #stayhome.

Here are our #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Friday, April 10, 2020. Support our local restaurants. And remember, if you are going out to pick up your takeout order, wear a mask, which as of Monday 8 a.m. will be mandatory on the Key.

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier. Want to receive your daily menu? Email info @islandernews.com

Bon-appetite

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Fish empanadas are a traditional meal during Good Friday. We offer 3 options for you on this Good Friday: Tuna / Patagonia Sea Shrimps / Salmon Philly

And save today by Buying a the dozen - only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Receive an additional 15% off your online order!

Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Order online here or download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kazumi

Kay we tempt you with our Tuna Tartar this Good Friday?

Call for today’s other special rolls.

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Golden Hog

On Good Friday - Eat Local. Help local.

Have you ordered your Easter special meal? Do so today!

We also have a complete line of ready-made Easter baskets – so you may enjoy Easter at Home with your loved ones. Additionally, we have many Colomba Cake baskets. Pick-up or delivery.

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Tortilla / Red Beans / Tomato Basil

Main Course: Meatballs / Chicken Honey Mustard / Seafood Caserole / Pasta Evoo Fresh Tomatoes

Side Dishes: White Rice / Yellow Squash Zucchini / Steamed Potatoes

Remember, at The Golden-Hog we have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery. We are open for groceries and takeout.

Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Piononos

We are truly an artisan bakery. We dare you to compare our quality.

Now open only for delivery

Today's special: Mini Cheesecakes - $3.50 - Choose from Dulce de Leche, Apricot, Guava or Nutella

Order ahead to place your order for our famous Pavlova.

Try our mango Pavlova or any other of our special flavors, like the traditional strawberry or kiwi.

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

KEBO

¡Viernes Santo – Good Friday! For those who observe, ask us about our fish dishes, from as simple as tuna with tomatoes to the more sophisticated.

Tradition. Quality. Service. KEBO creed that extends to our takeout and delivery services. Enjoy a superb meal from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

Now featuring a new To-Go menu of meal “packages” for only $16.95 per person. All meal packages 3 courses, starter, main dish and dessert. Meals are prepared and delivered with the same care & quality residents have come to expect from KEBO.

Today’s special dishes:

Choose 3 Course/ One from each category / 3 platos a escoger entre:

Appetizers / Entrantes (Choose one)

Homemade toast bread with manchego cheese / Tostas caseras con queso manchego

Fried artichokes hearts/ Alcachofas fritas

MAIN COURSE / PRINCIPAL (Choose one)

Chickpeas stew red sausage, pork belly, ham / Potaje de garbanzos a la Castellana

Basmati rice with sautéed shrimps / Arroz basmati salteado con gambas al ajillo

SIDE / GUARNICION (Choose one)

Basmati rice or French fries or house salad / Arroz basmati o patatas fritas o ensalada de la casa

POSTRE / DESSERT

Almond cake (or similar) / Tarta de Santiago (o similar)

Wine Specials for today:

White - KungFu Girl 2015 dry riesling / Whasington State - $11.95

Rose - Josh Cellars 2017 pinot noir blend rose / California - $11.95

Red - Meiomi 2017 pinot noir / California - $14.95

Call (305) 365-1244 to place an order

Domino’s Pizza

Good Friday. Cheese pizza. Need we say more?

2 Medium – 2 Toppings Pizza only $5.99 / ea.

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Joins us for a seafood roll on Good Friday! We will safely deliver delicious rolls!

Enjoy a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

La Scala

Call to see what Chandra and his Team are cooking up for you this Friday. Ask us about our fish dish of the day.

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together! (italics)

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

From Monday through Friday Order a Paella Portion from 10 AM To 12 NOON, Get Your Paella From 1 PM to 3 PM

SEAFOOD $12

CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES $10

CALL / TEXT: (305)-794-5442

Free Delivery during QUARANTINE

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Friday’s Lunch Special:

Two Burger Friday - Two Classic Burgers and two Soft Drinks - $22.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Today’s special. Brasas Loaded Hamburger with one-side (we recommend yuca frita!) for only $12.99. Mention Islander and a large soda is on us Free!

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Today’s featured dish – Chicken Chupe - Large $8 / Small - $6

Wine sale! All our wine bottles are $12 and we will deliver

Enjoy the Artisan quality and flavor in your Home.

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

#StayHome FREE Delivery or take out

Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at 305-365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Delivering Indian delicacies. Spice up your Friday!

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50

FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Enjoy a Marc Randazzo special fish meal at home this Good Friday.

Call for to see what Marc is cooking up for dinner this today.

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Milanezza

Call for our daily menu specials and to place your order.

NEW! At the “Milanezza Mercadito” we have Gloves, Toilet Paper, Eggs, Milk, Fruits and Vegetables, all Delivered to your home!! While supplies last!

Also delivering the famous AUBI & RAMSA Ice Cream, made with the finest wine & spirits.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“Extra” Deal - 10% off on all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Smart Bites To Go

Your Easter Week meals resolved!

Freshly baked cookies. We bake ours fresh daily. NOW YOU CAN ENJOY AT HOME ON EASTER SUNDAY! Buy them uncooked by the dozen so you can baked them at home and enjoy them right out of the oven. Order today!

Try SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Wednesday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals. You would be interested to know, they are going back to building their “green-walls/green-building” and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Good Friday. Cheese pizza and… enjoy a FREE PIZZA this Good Friday.

Enjoy our Buy any Pizza and get one free special!

Any pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery! Brazilian products available for sale

Additional Easter Week special: 10% off on all your orders.

You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NEW HOURS: Noon to 9 p.m.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%