Happy Passover!

It is also Wednesday of Easter Week. Blessing Key Biscayne. #staysafe - #besafe and #stayhome.

Here are our #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Support our local restaurants. And remember, if you are going out to pick up your takeout order, wear a mask.

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier. Want to receive your daily menu? Email info @islandernews.com

Bon-appetite

Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local.

Easter Week is a special time at The Golden Hog. Complete line of Easter baskets – ready made and also accepting special orders – so you may enjoy Easter at Home with your loved ones. Additionally, we have many Colomba Cake baskets. Pick-up or delivery.

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken spinach / Black Beans / Cream of Vegetables

Main Course: Pulled Pork / Chicken Cordon Blue / Merluza Fillet / Fettuccine Alfredo

Side: Yellow rice / Asparagus / Yuca

Remember, at The Golden-Hog we have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery. We are open for groceries and takeout.

Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Piononos

Easter Week! Special sweet week.

Today's special: Mini Cheesecakes - $3.50 - Choose from Dulce de Leche, Apricot, Guava or Nutella

Order ahead to place your order for our famous Pavlova to enjoy Easter Sunday.

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

KEBO

¡Semana Santa. Easter Week! Time for KEBO

Kebo Wednesday! Better than any other option! Enjoy a superb meal from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

Now featuring a new To-Go menu of meal “packages” for only $16.95 per person. All meal packages 3 courses, starter, main dish and dessert. Meals are prepared and delivered with the same care & quality residents have come to expect from KEBO.

As a special treat, try our Anchoas de Santoña this Easter Wednesday

Today’s special dishes:

Choose 3 Course/ One from each category / 3 platos a escoger entre:

Appetizers / Entrantes (Choose one)

Cold veggies and tomato soup / Gazpacho Andaluz

Spanish omelette with potato, onion / Pincho de tortilla de patata y cebolla

MAIN COURSE / PRINCIPAL (Choose one)

Homemade Ham croquettes (4) with side / Croquetas caseras de jamón (4) con guarnición

Fettuccini with fresh crimini mushrooms / Fettuccini con setas y queso parmesano

SIDE / GUARNICION (Choose one)

Basmati rice or French fries or house salad / Arroz basmati o patatas fritas o ensalada de la casa

POSTRE / DESSERT

Almond cake (or similar) / Tarta de Santiago (o similar)

Wine Specials for today:

White - Oyster Bay 2018 pinot gris - New Zealand - $11.95

Rose - Kendal Jackson reserve 2017 pinot noir rose – California - $9.95

Red - Resalte crianza 2014 tempranillo D.O. Ribera Duero-Spain - $15.95

Call (305) 365-1244 to place an order

Domino’s Pizza

Dominos Wednesday deal!

2 Medium – 2 Toppings Pizza only $5.99 / ea.

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

La Scala

Call to see what Chandra and his Team are cooking up for you this Wednesday.

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together!

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

From Monday through Friday Order a Paella Portion from 10 a.m. to NOON, Get Your Paella From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

SEAFOOD $12

CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES $10

CALL / TEXT: (305)-794-5442

Free Delivery during QUARANTINE

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami

Brasas KB

Easter Week. A time to enjoy our famous Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Today’s special. Brasas Loaded Hamburger, includes a fried egg, with one-side (we recommend yuca frita!) for only $12.99.

Mention Islander and a large soda is on us Free!

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Today’s featured dish is fresh Grilled Octopus.

Enjoy the Artisan quality and flavor in your Home.

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

#StayHome FREE Delivery or take out

Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at 305-365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Save! Buy by the dozen - only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Sweet. Spicy. Traditional. We have just about every empanada imaginable.

Receive an additional 15% off your online order!

Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Order online here or download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kazumi

Enjoy a Kazumi Wednesday!

Call for today’s special rolls.

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Enjoy a Marc Randazzo special meal at home this Easter Week.

Call for to see what Marc is cooking up for this Easter Wednesday.

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Today’s Lunch Special:

Panini Wednesday – Any Panini and soda only $9.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

Milanezza

Call for our daily menu specials and to place your order.

NEW! At the “Milanezza Mercadito” we have Gloves, Toilet Paper, Eggs, Milk, Fruits and Vegetables, all Delivered to your home!! While supplies last!

Also delivering the famous AUBI & RAMSA Ice Cream, made with the finest wine & spirits.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“Extra” Deal - 10% off on all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Sake Room

Crave sushi no more! We will safely deliver delicious rolls!

Enjoy a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Smart Bites

Your Easter Week meals resolved!

Try SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Wednesday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

Freshly baked cookies. We bake ours fresh daily. NOW YOU CAN ENJOY AT HOME ON EASTER SUNDAY! Buy them uncooked by the dozen so you can baked them at home and enjoy them right out of the oven. Order today!

The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals. You would be interested to know, they are going back to building their “green-walls/green-building” and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Today! FREE PIZZA. Enjoy our Buy any Pizza and get one free special!

Any pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery! Brazilian products available for sale

Additional Easter Week special: 10% off on all your orders.

You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NEW HOURS: Noon to 9 p.m.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%