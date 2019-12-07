Pump up the nutrition in holiday staples with a few recipe tweaks

Celebrating the holidays with family can bring about many traditions that stand the test of time. Incorporating these each year is what keeps the traditions alive. Many times a slight overhaul can offer something better without radically changing the tradition.

This holiday season think about ways to add extra nutrition without compromising the staple items of your meal. Food is designed to give you nutrients. Here are a few traditional items I re-created in a more nutritious manner.

Cranberry Sauce

Traditional jellied/canned cranberry sauce brings with it 158 calories for 1/4 cup, plus 31 grams of sugar. The following homemade variety will provide a simple 64 calories and 12 grams of sugar, not to mention the array of vitamins and minerals that still remain.

Ingredients:

2 - 12 oz. bags of cranberries

1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice (approx. 3 juicy oranges)

Zest from 2 oranges

1/2 cup water

5 tablespoons organic unfiltered honey (depending on how tart the cranberries are, more honey may need to be added, taste at the end of cooking to decide)

* Choosing organic for all the ingredients is best.

Directions:

1. Place the cranberries, orange juice and water into a saucepan and bring to a boil.

2. Reduce the heat to medium and continue to stir until all the cranberries have exploded open (5-10 minutes).

3. Reduce the heat to low and add in the honey and zest, and continue to stir for an additional 5-10 minutes.

4. Place in an airtight container in the refrigerator overnight, then serve. This also freezes well and can be stored for a later date.

Cranberry Apple Pie

Traditional Apple Pie will bring with it 237 calories per slice and 34 grams of carbohydrates. The following homemade variety will provide a simple 67 calories per slice and 10 carbohydrates, not to mention the array of vitamins and minerals that still remain.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds (sprouted seeds will provide more nutrition, just FYI).

2/3 cup rinsed millet

1/2 cup apple juice (if you have a juicer, put it to work. If not, choose a juice with no added sugar).

1 teaspoon cold-pressed coconut oil.

7 medium apples, grated (any kind you like, Fiji and honey crisp are my favorites).

1/8 teaspoon celtic sea salt.

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon.

1 tablespoon arrowroot (this is natural thickener).

1/4 cup halved cranberries.

Fresh Mint Leaves for garnish.

*Choosing organic for all the ingredients is best.

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. In a food processor or coffee grinder, coarsely grind the pumpkin seeds.

3. Combine the pumpkin seeds with the millet in a bowl. Place apple juice in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Pour over the pumpkin seed/millet mixture and stir well.

4. Grease the pie dish with coconut oil and pour mixture in, using a wooden spoon to push mixture along the sides of your dish. This is your crust, so be sure to evenly spread the mixture.

5. In a separate bowl, combine the grated apples, salt, cinnamon, and arrowroot. Mix these well and spoon the mixture into your pie crust, being sure to smooth the top.

6. Take the cranberry halves and organize them face down to cover the entire pie.

7. Cover the pie with foil and bake for 45 minutes.

8. Allow the pie to cool completely before slicing. Garnishing with mint leaves adds that extra touch of flavor and nutrients.

The holidays should empower the family for an incredible New Year. Food can slow down the system or rev it up for success; you choose, and make every bite count.