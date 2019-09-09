Healthy habits to successfully wrap up 2019

Summer is in its waning days and soon fall will lead into winter. For many, the summer meant a more relaxed view to healthy habits and workout schedules, leading to difficulty in reigniting healthy habits for the fall. Choosing the right habits is more than a temporary fix. The human body is engineered to perform at its best with the right food and movement on a daily basis.

Healthy habits should be everyone’s standard. It's as simple as brushing one’s teeth -- something done every day that results in fewer cavities. The goals of healthy habits are enhanced energy, a lean body, mental clarity and focus. All these correlate to four components that create and support health: food, movement, sleep and happiness.

Being consistent with one’s health helps assure an easy comeback for when good habits slip to the side. Healthy habits don’t require extra hours; they simply require consistency. To create a strong foundation and make the most of your health, try a few of these healthy hacks:

1. Food is the fuel that provides the energy to think, focus and move. Any vehicle given the wrong fuel will not perform in their intended manner. The human body is the same. For starters, hydration helps fat cells provide the energy needed for activity and exercise. Fruits and vegetables help fuel all the systems within the body. And the darker, richer the color, the more nutrients they offer. It's as simple as choosing black grapes over green ones or kale over iceberg lettuce. Lastly, sugar, flour, dairy and alcohol all breakdown and metabolize as sugar. Too much sugar leads to weight gain, lethargy and mental fogginess. When planning a meal, focus on choosing carbohydrates from either fruits or vegetables. Combine this with a good quality protein, and decrease your sugars no more than one per meal

2. Key Biscayne’s island life is conducive to movement. All the basic necessities, from shopping centers to schools, can be found within walking distance. The Village Green offers a half mile track and a variety of other playground tools that can provide a workout for any age. The American College of Sports Medicine recently stated that the body requires 150-300 minutes of activity per week. Activity is defined as anything that elevates the heart rate and initiates perspiration. The 150 minutes would be for the novice exerciser. The interesting part of the report is that those minutes didn't need to be consecutive. Use this as a incentive to join a class at a fitness studio, walk the beach, or create a family adventure at one of the local parks.

3. With the daily stresses we all endure, the body requires a certain type of sleep for full recuperation. On average, the body will mentally recover between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., and physically recover between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.. Within a night’s sleep there are also approximately 6 sleep cycles. Ideally, these should be 50-75 minutes each. Deep sleep is achieved during these cycles, and they can provide appropriate recovery if they are maintained. When morning strikes, the action of waking up should feel easy to achieve. If you utilize the alarm clock snooze button several times your mental clarity may be hampered for up to 4 hours. If you are sleep challenged, basic things like a room that’s pitch black and colder than normal can help. Also, try using a nighttime ritual to prepare for sleep.

4. Sleep and temperament are closely related. One’s disposition can affect digestion, stress, motivation and energy. Recharge yourself and your day by dedicating a small amount of time to something enjoyable. Anywhere from five minutes to an hour can provide a mental reset for clarity, reignite your spirit and elevate your overall contentment. Create a pleasurable moment every day for yourself and you will have the fourth element needed for overall health.

Maintaining healthy habits should not change with the season, but if you work at maintaining a few good ones you’ll maintain a daily regimen that helps you achieve new goals in the future.

Adita Yrizarry-Lang is the author of SuperPowers, A Busy Woman’s Guide to Health and Happiness and SuperPowers of the Family Kitchen, and Holistic Lifestyle Coach. She can be found by visiting