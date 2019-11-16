Popeye’s Delight. Want something quicker to make and enjoy? How about a nutritious smoothie.

What you’ll need:

1 1/2 cups of almond milk (you can also use coconut or hemp milk)

4 pitted dates

1 banana

1 cup chopped kale leaves

1 cup baby spinach

1/2 cup fresh blueberries (use frozen if not in season)

Make it:

Blended up until smooth. I recommend a Vitamix for the ultimate smoothie-ness without overheating your smoothie. If you want to add in protein, try P4 Pumpkin Protein By Superfoods Mix. I love either the vanilla or chocolate flavor for this smoothie!

Adita Lang works with individuals and groups to maximize their health through exercise and nutrition, both through Coaching and Public Speaking. Feel free to email me: info@AditaLang.com

©2019, Adita Lang