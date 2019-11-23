Homemade Kombucha a healthy substitute for soda; plus, a quick smoothie

Kombucha has become such a trend. There are local companies, national ones, and then there are those of us who have taken on making our own brew.

What is Kombucha, you ask? Well, basically it is a fermented drink with tons of nourishing properties for the body. I consider this my “soda,” but without the chemicals, processed sugars, and all that other icky stuff. The benefits are numerous and the downsides are few and far between.

Here is my recipe of choice, Enjoy!

What you’ll need:

Wooden spoon

Tongs that are covered in rubber

1-gallon glass jar (I like to use the kind with a spigot at the bottom for easy pouring)

Cheese cloth

Rubber band

Air tight bottles for bottling (after it is fermented)

To make it:

16 cups of filtered water (1-gallon)

1 cup of organic white sugar

8 Black Tea bags (you can replace two bags with green tea if you want)

1 SCOBY (with about a cup of original kombucha). A SCOBY is a syntrophic mixed culture of yeast and bacteria. You can order these online, grow your own, or contact me because I might have extra.

Directions:

Bring the water to a boil and stir the sugar in with a wooden spoon. Once dissolved, add in the tea bags and turn off the heat. Once cooled, remove the tea bags. The tea needs to be completely cooled down before adding in the SCOBY.

Transfer the tea into your gallon jar.

Pour in the original kombucha and then put in the SCOBY with the tongs.

Since the kombucha needs air to ferment, cover the top with a cheese cloth and use a rubber band to hold it secure.

How long to ferment:

I recommend tasting it at two weeks and then finding the flavor you like. At two weeks, it still retains its sweetness and is essentially ready to go. If you wait up to four weeks, the SCOBY eats up more of the sugar and is less sweet.

Kombucha flavoring:

Once the fermentation process is done, it is time to bottle it. Pour into airtight bottles, leaving about two inches of space at the top.

Juice any fruits you want to include. The juice needs to me made fresh. Strawberries work great if you are a newbie, but feel free to experiment with others. You don’t need a lot of juice, only a few inches. Leave about ¼- ½ -inch of space at the top because of the effervescence that will be formed.

Leave the sealed bottles on the counter for 2-4 days. The longer you leave them, the fizzier they will become. Then transfer them into the refrigerator for one week. And voila, you will be ready to go.

** Be sure to wash out your gallon jar after each use. Simply transfer the SCOBY with about a cup of original Kombucha into a bowl. After washing out your jar with organic soap, rinse and dry, you can add the SCOBY and Kombucha back in and make a new batch.

Challenges:

If the bottles are not airtight, your brew may smell like yeast and your brew has gone bad.

If your room is too hot and you brew for too long, your initial brew may taste like strong vinegar and the fresh juice will not take that flavor away.

If you keep too many SCOBYs in your batch, the batch may become sour. It is best to only have one SCOBY in your batch.

©2019, Adita Lang

Adita Lang works with individuals and groups to maximize their health through exercise and nutrition, both through Coaching and Public Speaking. Feel free to email me: info@AditaLang.com

