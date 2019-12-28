Festive and sumptuous choices for your New Year’s Eve and Day celebrations

As 2019 comes to a close, Key Biscayners have a lot to celebrate, living in this incredible island community. Many prefer celebrating at home on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. But where can residents go for that New Years Eve party? Where can they nosh on New Year’s Day?

If you aren’t going to a private New Years Eve event, there are options available on the island to close the year or to celebrate the start of 2020 with a New Year’s Day event.

Happy New Year! Enjoy the #tasteofkeybiscayne

Island options for New Year’s Eve lunch, dinner or party to ring in 2020.

Salud to a New Year is the theme for the party at Novecento, where along with a delicious dinner, you will enjoy the establishment’s lively atmosphere. For your last meal of 2019, Novecento offers an incredible three-course dinner, which includes a complimentary toast and party favors. Cots is $95 per person. Novecento is located at 620 Crandon Blvd. For more information or reservations, call (305) 362-0900. For more information, click here

Want to celebrate the arrival of 2020 in Ritz Carlton style and luxury? The Ring In 2020 New Year’s Eve Gala might be your spot. The event includes live music, entertainment, scrumptious buffet dinner, festive favors, a bottle of bubbly, Ritz service and more. Cost is $320 per adult, $125 per child, ages 5-12. For more information or reservations, call (305) 365-4500 or click here.

Want to transport yourself to Argentina to ring in 2020, without leaving the island? Then Milanezza should be your destination. They are offering a New Year’s Family Dinner with a special menu, DJ, dancing, and a champagne toast with the traditional 12 grapes. Seating starts at 9 p.m.. Cost is $79 for adults, $29 for children. For more information or reservations, call (305) 646-1001 or click here. Milanezza is located on 700 Crandon Blvd.

If you are craving Peruvian, El Gran Inka on 606 Crandon Blvd. might be your answer New Year’s Eve. They will offer a special special menu to help spread divinity and cheer.. For information or RSVP, call (305) 704-0260 or (305) 704-0387.

Want an upscale dinner, superb service and relaxed yet elegant atmosphere? Then KEBO Spanish Restaurant in the Key Colony Plaza should be your destination. Their Menu de Nochevieja promises to be incredible. There will also be a live music and dancing with the Norberto and Maricela Group. Their Menu de Nochevieja includes chanterelle mushroom with truffle sheep cheese cream, stuffed avocado with crab meat salad, Oxtail risotto with parmigiano-reggiano cheese or Haske Basque style with asparagus, boiled eggs and shrimp. To close the meal, enjoy a passion fruit sorbet with rose cava. At midnight, enjoy lucky grapes with champagne and cotillion. And before you go, enjoy the traditional churros con chocolate. $150 per person. For reservations or more information, call KEBO at (305) 365-1244 or click here.

Want to go back in time for the New Year? The Rusty Pelican invites you to celebrate the decade’s end with “Prohibition on the Key,” roaring back into the 20’s event at 3201 Speakeasy. They offer two options: The Last Call Party, starting at $275 per person, with seating from 10 p.m.until 2 a.m.; and their Supper Club Dinner, with a 5-course tasting menu starting at $200 per person, with seating at 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. For more information and reservations call (305) 361.3818. Rusty Pelican is located at 3201 Rickenbacker Causeway.

And if you are entertaining at home, the Golden Hog will be open until 7 p.m. on the 31st to shop. They will be closed January 1.

On Jan. 1, 2020 several restaurants on the island will be open. The Ritz has their New Year’s Day Brunch. Costa Med in the Square Shopping Center will be open for dinner, starting at 6 p.m. Both Boaters Grill and Lighthouse Café inside Bill Baggs Park will open at 11 a.m.

We recommend you check with your favorite #tasteofkeybiscayne spot for their holiday hours as many are closed on Jan. 1

Happy New Year!