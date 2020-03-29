Sunday / domingo!!

Normally a day when the family gathers for a meal! Do not let the “Safer at Home” necessary restrictions break that tradition. Hold a virtual family gathering – make it a ZoomSunday!

Continue to support our local restaurants.

Here are the #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier.

Bon-appetite

Kazumi… YES! On Sunday!

For the first time, starting today, Kazumi, the popular modern Japanese fusion restaurant is open for delivery on Sunday.

Delivering between Noon and 9 p.m.

They are offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner. Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Enjoy Sunday! The Golden Hog will deliver not only a superb lunch or dinner – but groceries as well! Yes, even on Sunday.

Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only).

Call for today’s offering (305) 361-1300 or to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Sunday’s “never-frozen-fresh-baked-empanadas” deal

Offer! Sunday-Empanadas-the dozen! Only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Receive an additional 15% off by ordering online here.

Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Download our app for easy ordering and savings.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open everyday 10 a.m. a 9 p.m

Quarantine is much better with The Empanada’s

Milanezza

New products added to the Milanezza Mercadito!!

Milanezza, is offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and introducing “Milanezza Mercadito” where you can have a full line of groceries to cook at home so you can replicate the Milanezza delicacies at home. Grocers delivered!!!

10% off on all online orders TODAY! Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Smart Bites

The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals.

Call for today’s specials.

And as you think about next week, might want to try their Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Monday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

KEBO

Sunday! Make it a KEBO-Day!

Enjoy a superb lunch or dinner from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

Also offering a mini-market with many delicacies from Spain available. Incredible selection of fine wines.

KEBO has adjusted their menu, offering daily takeout specials for only $16.95 per person. All meal packages 3 courses, starter, main dish and dessert. Meals deliver with the same quality residents have come to expect from KEBO.

Call (305) 365-1244 to find out about today’s meal and wine specials

Flours & Sourdoughs by Oasis Cafe

Sunday!!! Stock up!!! At Flours & Weirdoughs by Oasis Café, that is what you get! FRESHNESS.

Now featuring a breakfast menu that includes breads, pastries, coffee, OJ and other provisions to help you get through this time! In the next weeks, this offer will be expanded to include lunch and eventually dinner. Offering an island exclusive – fresh baked bread and other baked goods delivered to your home. There is a minimum $25 order.

Sunday’s special Family Breakfast / Brunch packages:

Breakfast Platter - $25.00

8 Large Tequeños / 12 Croquetas / 6 Pastelitos (2 of each flavor)

Laminated Pastries Dozen Assortment $30.00

4 Croissants / 2 Chocolate Croissants / 2 Sweet Danish / 2 Savory Danish / 2 Ham and Cheese

Cookie Bag - $16.00

4 Chocolate / 4 Snickerdoodle / 4 Oatmeal

Call or text (305) 299-2370 to place an order

Piononos

Call for other Sunday Special Offers!

Mini cheesecakes con dulce de leche, raspberries, guayaba o Nutella $2.50

We offer a variety of desserts and our signature dessert Pavlova.

Call us directly to place your order - (305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Delivery and takeout only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Brasas KB

Call for Sunday’s Special Deal!

Try our famous Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Domino’s Pizza

Try Pizza for that Sunday lunch!

2 - Medium Pizza with 2 toppings - $5.99 each

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Today’s special Sake-Deal

FREE Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

Following all CDC safety protocols

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly / Open Noon to 9 p.m

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza is open daily from 11am – 9pm with FREE delivery and offering

Sunday! 10% off on all your orders.

They also have Brazilian products available for sale.

You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Call for today’s meal-deal and delivery hours

Your friends at Tutto’s Pizza want you and your family to remain safe during this time.

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

Randazzos Italian

Call for their Sunday special.

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, KB delivery (call us directly). Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Oasis Café

Offering curbside service on your takeout order! Call (305) 361-9009 to place your order.

Adhering to CDC sanitizing guidelines. Other safety measures, stopping service every 15-minutes to sanitize all surfaces, including door handles; encouraging guest to pay via mobile devices

Place your order by calling (305) 361-9009

19 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

La Scala / Closed Sunday. Check back Monday for our offers

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

Check back Monday for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

Please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%