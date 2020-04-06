As so many step up to ensure our safety in midst of the Coronavirus crisis, food service workers deserve our thanks

First it was hand sanitizer. Then toilet paper. Then closing public spaces. And eventually, the closing of all dining rooms on the island. As fears grew on the island due to the Coronavirus threat, there has been one constant -- the dedication of the men and women working the food industry.

They do not carry a stethoscope, administer coronavirus tests, wear a badge or gun. But the island’s grocery store workers, chefs and delivery personnel have been diligent servants to the nutritional needs of the island’s residents.,

There is nothing normal about the environments in which the island’s food service workers ply their trades. Almost daily, they have had to pivot, revealing both innovation and flexibility.

Kebo’s owner Jose Castellanos quickly changed his menu to offer a more economical takeout menu, priced at $16.95 per person. Gladys & Max at Milanezza launched a “Mercadito” to supplement their prepared food business. Antonio and his team launched Sunday delivery at Kazumi.

And the island’s two grocers, The Golden Hog and Winn Dixie, are overcoming challenges to continue delivering the service their customers expect. Jorge Gonzalez-Capiello said he has “embraced all the CDC safety guidelines to protect his employees and customers,” adding that all Golden Hog team members understand their roles to help feed the community in this time of crisis.

“We are fortunate in that we have a strong supply chain that keeps us well stocked, and a dedicated group of employees,” Gonzalez-Capiello said. It has most definitely not been business as usual, however. The shop has increased all employees’ hourly wages through April and instituted weekly bonuses for salaried employees -- all with the goal of helping ensure customers remain satisfied.

At Winn Dixie, the challenges are much the same. Store Manager Jose Llanes has been scrambling to creatively deal with the virus-related challenges. He pushed corporate to open an hour earlier – at 8 a.m. – so seniors, the most susceptible group, could shop more safely. He also marked the floors to reflect social distancing guidelines before the county mandated this safety step.

He, too, takes steps to offer extra help for his employees. As we were chatting, Llanes paused to arrange Uber transportation for an employee to safely get to work.

“Keeping certain high-demand items in stock has been a challenge,” he said, but added that the supply chain is solid and the situation is improving. “I’d like to thank the community for their patience.”

Opera star Luciano Pavarotti once said: “One of the very best things about life is the way we must regularly stop whatever it is we are doing and devote our attention to eating.”

Key Biscauners love great food. They love our restaurants. Dare we say, they love the owners, chefs, serviers, cashiers and delivery people who work tirelessly to serve our nutritional needs. And now, as we struggle to cope with this crisis, unable to enjoy the shopping and dining experiences we once took for granted, the people in food service are showing their dedication and love for us.

To all these heros, there is only one thing to be said: Thank you!

Need help deciding what to order for delivery or takeout?

Daily, Islander News publishes a list of the days special offerings from participating restaurants. If you would like to receive our e-newsletter with the list, simply email info@islandernews.com