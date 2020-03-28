“Safer at Home” Weekend. Treat you and your family to a nice meal – or two – and support our local restaurants.

Here are the #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier.

Bon-appetite

Golden Hog

Yellow tail for lunch?

Eat Local. Help local. The Golden Hog will deliver not only a superb lunch or dinner – but groceries as well!

Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Today's menu:

Soups & Creams: Lemon Chicken Soup/ Red beans Soup / Cream of mushrooms

Main Course: Pepper Steak / Honey Mustard Chicken / Yellow tail snapper fillet / Fettuccine Alfredo

Side Dishes: White Rice / Mixed Veggie / Yukon Potatoes

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Piononos

Saturday Special Offer!

Mini cheesecakes with dulce de leche, raspberries, guayaba or Nutella $2.50

We offer a variety of desserts and our signature dessert Pavlova.

Call us directly to place your order - (305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Delivery and takeout only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Today’s “never-frozen-fresh-baked-empanadas” deal

Empanadas are better by the dozen! Only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

plus

Receive an additional 15% off if you make your order online here or through our App, Even the promo by the dozen‼️

Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open everyday 10 a.m. a 9 p.m

Quarantine is much better with The Empanada’s

Milanezza

New products added to the Milanezza Mercadito!!

The Argentinian restaurant known for their milanezzas, is offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and with “Milanezza Mercadito” where you can have a full line of groceries to cook at home so you can replicate the Milanezza delicacies at home. Groceries delivered!!!

10% off on all online orders TODAY! Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

La Scala

The popular Italian Bistro is now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

Call for today’s offerings

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

Smart Bites

The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals. You would be interested to know, they are going back to building their “green-walls/green-building” and growing their own fresh ingredients.

Call for today’s specials.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

KEBO.

Sabado especial! Enjoy a superb lunch or dinner from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Miami-Dade.

KEBO has adjusted their menu, offering daily takeout specials for only $16.95 per person. All meal packages 3 courses, starter, main dish and dessert. Meals deliver with the same quality residents have come to expect from KEBO.

Call (305) 365-1244 to find out about today’s meal and wine specials

Flours & Sourdoughs by Oasis Cafe

Weekend!!! Stock up on fresh-baked-bread!!! At Flours & Weirdoughs by Oasis Café, that is what you get! FRESHNESS.

Now featuring a breakfast menu that includes breads, pastries, coffee, OJ and other provisions to help you get through this time! In the next weeks, this offer will be expanded to include lunch and eventually dinner. Offering an island exclusive – fresh baked bread and other baked goods delivered to your home. There is a minimum $25 order.

Today’s special Family Breakfast / Brunch packages:

Breakfast Platter - $25.00

8 Large Tequeños / 12 Croquetas / 6 Pastelitos (2 of each flavor)

Survival Weekend Pack - $50.00

J. Gursey Retail Espresso Bag, Whole Bean / KB Honey (1 jar, 543.5 grams) / Granola (1 bag, 16 oz) / Carafe of Milk or Orange Juice or Cold Brew / 1 Large Loaf of Bread (White or Whole Wheat)

Cookie Bag - $16.00

4 Chocolate / 4 Snickerdoodle / 4 Oatmeal

Call or text 305-299-2370 to place an order

Brasas KB

Back by popular demand! Saturday Special –Hamburger with 1 side of your choice and soda - only $11.99

We continue serving our famous Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Domino’s Pizza

Saturday’s Quick pizza deal!

2 - Medium Pizza with 2 toppings - $5.99 each

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Following all CDC safety protocols

Today’s special Sake-Deal

FREE Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 755-0122

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly / Open Noon to 9 p.m

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

The casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza is open daily from 11am – 9pm with FREE delivery and offering

10% off on all your orders today.

They also have Brazilian products available for sale.

You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Your friends at Tutto’s Pizza want you and your family to remain safe during this time.

Call for today’s meal-deal

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

Randazzos Italian

Call for their Saturday special.

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, KB delivery (call us directly). Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Kazumi

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner. Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Oasis Café

Offering curbside service on your takeout order! Call (305) 361-9009 to place your order.

Adhering to CDC sanitizing guidelines. Other safety measures, stopping service every 15-minutes to sanitize all surfaces, including door handles; encouraging guest to pay via mobile devices

Place your order by calling (305) 361-9009

19 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Check back Sunday for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

Please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%