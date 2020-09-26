Javier Cividini, the force behind Novecento, conquers challenges with creativity and teamwork

Javier Cividini, the much loved general manager at Novecento Key Biscayne, talked with Islander Media Group about how the Argentine bistro copes with today’s challenging times -- with creativity, commitment from the entire team, and a clear vision of excellence.

How many years has Novecento been in Key Biscayne?

It’s going to be 11 years. On Dec. 17, 2009 we pre-inaugurated it with friends behind closed doors, and on December 26, we officially opened.

What other restaurants did you manage before running Novecento?

Morgan’s Mango, in St. John, US Virgin Islands, in 1993. Morgan’s Mango St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, in 1995. AdGustum, on Key Biscayne, in 2002. Then Novecento Brickell, in 2005, Novecento South Beach, in 2007, and finally Novecento Key Biscayne.

How have you organized to move forward in these challenging times?

It was necessary to reduce staff to 50 percent, which meant an increase in responsibility on the part of everyone else. For example, waiters and runners/bussers engage in room cleaning. Cooks and dishwashers clean the kitchen. General Manager Chefs do direct purchase from wholesalers, searching for merchandise to lower costs, in addition to weekly inventories for better control of food cost.

We see you have added new things, trying to be creative, like starting a weekend brunch. What’s different about Novecento’s brunch?

We tried to add dishes not offered in Key Biscayne, like Braised Short Ribs, Egg Benedict or Smoked Salmon with hash browns cakes, and Avocado Toast with homemade country bread. We offer an affordable breakfast, with eggs starting at $11, with free mimosa or bellini.

What would you recommend to enjoy a weekend brunch with the family?

Definitely the Short Ribs Braised. It requires an incredible preparation of slow cooking the ribs for 24 hours, with the “Sous Vide” method, then the preparation is finished in a small iron casserole in which it is served accompanied by Eggs Benedict and homemade potatoes.

What other initiatives have you started recently? And how is the bar working now that the NBA Finals are coming, with the Miami Heat as a possible participant?

We have Happy Hour Monday through Friday, and DJ every Friday night. Unfortunately, we are now using the bar as one more table, as we must maintain 6 feet of distance between customers. We also offer homemade pasta to go with different types of sauces.

How do you compare this year, full of difficulties, with your best year? What lessons did each of those moments leave you?

That in the restaurant business you are constantly testing yourself to see how quickly and how well you adapt to difficulties. COVID is different, but it is one more test. Whoever has the best human resources, and reacts fastest, will be able to better position themselves in these difficult times.

In my case, I have 20 incredible co-workers -- some since 2009, such as chefs Cinthia Medina and Federico Guala, together with barbecue grill Nelson Ramírez, cleaner Dilo Balcazar, dishwasher Jean Francois, and others from recent years such as managers Jam Alonso and Karen Méndez.

If You Go

Novecento Key Biscayne is located at 620 Crandon Blvd. in the Winn Dixie Plaza.

You can reach them at (305) 362-0900.

They are open daily 11:30 to 11 p.m. Daily Happy Hour is from 4 to 7 p.m.

Weekend Brunch is served Saturday and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.