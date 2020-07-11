Weekend, time to relax and take time to enjoy a delicious meal from one of these #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants. Remember, outdoor seating only, plus Takeout or delivery.
Our daily Meal-Deals offerings for Saturday, July 11, 2020
La Scala
Saturday night. Time to enjoy an La Scala meal at home. Open for limited Outdoor Dine-In (reservations required) or Takeout. Offering curbside service.
Do not see something you want on the menu? A different sauce? ASK US! We can get very creative and accommodating!
Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, Albert, Jose and Jenniffer! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!
The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response during these challenging times.
To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633
Open 5 to 9 p.m.
180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.
Tutto Pizza & Pasta
Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.
We invite you to try our grilled salmon! Light and delicious!
Feed the entire family for less than $50!
Try Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some of yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00
Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.
Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm
Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm
328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center
Pop’s Burger, Wings & Ribs
We welcome Pop’s Burger to our daily #Meal-Deals post! Offering simply delicious Angus beef burgers, chicken burgers, hot dogs and ribs.
Take advantage of Pop’s Burger Value Meal. An Angus Beef Burger or a Grilled Chicken Burger, Fries and Soda (or bottle of water) for only $11.00!
Open for outdoor seating, takeout or delivery via Uber-Eats or Postmates.
Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Unit 14, Key Biscayne.
To place a Takeout order, call 786-401-7474
Artisan Kitchen & Bar
Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.
We ask you please wear a mask, maintain your social distancing.
Record hot temperature days calls for a refreshing appetizer… Today’s special is our special summer appetizer… our unique Honey Dew Melon with Serrano Ham!
We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite
Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver
#StayHome FREE Delivery or takeout
New Hours:
Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Call us directly at (305) 365-6003
Also available – place your Order Online here
EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine
Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.
Try our new CHIFA WOK* by Gran Inka.
Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883
Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.
606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne
UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)
*Chifa Wok is only open for Takeout and delivery
Costa Med Bistro
Open for Expanded Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.
We have added some delicious items to their menu, ideal to enjoy at home.
Try our special take on the traditional Mac & Cheese
Also new, you can order online for take out!
Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575
Hours.
Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The Golden Hog
Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. Happy 4th of July from your island’s only independent grocer.
Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need.
Today’s menu.
Soups & Creams – Chicken Tortilla / Minestrone / Potato Leek
Main Course – London Broil / Chicken Honey Mustard / Shrimp / Pasta Bolognese
Side Dishes – Basmati Rice / Zucchini Yellow Squash / Yukon Potatoes
The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.
Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.
Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders or order online here.
KEBO
Make it a Kebo Saturday. Outdoor seating Dining, Takeout or delivery, enjoy Kebo-Quality!
For this Saturday, try our authentic Tortilla Española. Flaky and delicious
Enjoy a superb Kebo-Quality-Meal from our new $14.95/pp Takeout & Delivery menu, offering a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.
Visit our new Wine Cellar for that special bottle for Dad. You will enjoy the selection and the new competitive prices
While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.
Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials
Brasas KB
Saturday Special. Half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!
Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.
Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.
Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.
328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center
Donut Gallery Diner
Come early and try an old fashion, perfectly grilled burger! Add French fries or sweet potatoes fried
Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!
Serving takeout from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne
Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.
Domino’s Pizza
Going boating this weekend? A Domino’s Pizza taste even better out in the ocean
2 LARGE, One Topping Pizza - $9.99 ea
For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!
Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight
Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order
180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center
Pommodori Pizza & Pasta
Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.
Today try one of our pasta dishes. May we recommend a bowl of Spaghetti with Alfredo Sauce, mushrooms and prosciutto!
We also sell pizza by the slice
Brazilian products available for sale
Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.
Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!
You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.
OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.
Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics
Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In (Reservations recommended), Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.
For that special Saturday night dinner, try Randazzo’s specialty! SNAPPER FRANCESE ALL – Fresh Florida snapper lightly floured and dredged in farm fresh eggs, Parmesan Reggiano, egg wash, sautéed in Filippo Berio olive oil with a splash of Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio wine!
Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480
Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups
328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center
Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen
Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne
Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.
Oh YES! Make it a Lomo Saltado Saturday. Ours is as good as they come on the island!
Or try one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options
- Skirt steak with rice and salad
- Grilled chicken with rice and salad
- Grilled fish with rice and salad
We invite you to check our full menu in our website
To place your order call (786) 615-2468
Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.
328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149
Ayesha Indian Restaurant
Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.
Saturday! What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal.
And no matter what dish try, experience our signature desert, Gulab Jamun!
For our full menu or to order online, please click here.
FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY
Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order
328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne
Sake Room
Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask from Noon to 10 p.m.
Or still enjoy Sake quality at home!
FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!
New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly
Following all CDC safety protocols
328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center
Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first
*Offer good on any $50+ order
Kazumi
Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.
Call for today’s special roll
Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.
NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Sunday Only delivery from Noon to 9 p.m.
Only accepting credit card payments.
To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.
Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go
And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%