Weekend, time to relax and take time to enjoy a delicious meal from one of these #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants. Remember, outdoor seating only, plus Takeout or delivery.

Our daily Meal-Deals offerings for Saturday, July 11, 2020

La Scala

Saturday night. Time to enjoy an La Scala meal at home. Open for limited Outdoor Dine-In (reservations required) or Takeout. Offering curbside service.

Do not see something you want on the menu? A different sauce? ASK US! We can get very creative and accommodating!

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, Albert, Jose and Jenniffer! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response during these challenging times.

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

We invite you to try our grilled salmon! Light and delicious!

Feed the entire family for less than $50!

Try Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some of yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Pop’s Burger, Wings & Ribs

We welcome Pop’s Burger to our daily #Meal-Deals post! Offering simply delicious Angus beef burgers, chicken burgers, hot dogs and ribs.

Take advantage of Pop’s Burger Value Meal. An Angus Beef Burger or a Grilled Chicken Burger, Fries and Soda (or bottle of water) for only $11.00!

Open for outdoor seating, takeout or delivery via Uber-Eats or Postmates.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Unit 14, Key Biscayne.

To place a Takeout order, call 786-401-7474

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

We ask you please wear a mask, maintain your social distancing.

Record hot temperature days calls for a refreshing appetizer… Today’s special is our special summer appetizer… our unique Honey Dew Melon with Serrano Ham!

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

#StayHome FREE Delivery or takeout

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your Order Online here

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Try our new CHIFA WOK* by Gran Inka.

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)

*Chifa Wok is only open for Takeout and delivery

Costa Med Bistro

Open for Expanded Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

We have added some delicious items to their menu, ideal to enjoy at home.

Try our special take on the traditional Mac & Cheese

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. Happy 4th of July from your island’s only independent grocer.

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need.

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams – Chicken Tortilla / Minestrone / Potato Leek

Main Course – London Broil / Chicken Honey Mustard / Shrimp / Pasta Bolognese

Side Dishes – Basmati Rice / Zucchini Yellow Squash / Yukon Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders or order online here.

KEBO

Make it a Kebo Saturday. Outdoor seating Dining, Takeout or delivery, enjoy Kebo-Quality!

For this Saturday, try our authentic Tortilla Española. Flaky and delicious

Enjoy a superb Kebo-Quality-Meal from our new $14.95/pp Takeout & Delivery menu, offering a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

Visit our new Wine Cellar for that special bottle for Dad. You will enjoy the selection and the new competitive prices

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Brasas KB

Saturday Special. Half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Donut Gallery Diner

Come early and try an old fashion, perfectly grilled burger! Add French fries or sweet potatoes fried

Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Serving takeout from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Domino’s Pizza

Going boating this weekend? A Domino’s Pizza taste even better out in the ocean

2 LARGE, One Topping Pizza - $9.99 ea

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Today try one of our pasta dishes. May we recommend a bowl of Spaghetti with Alfredo Sauce, mushrooms and prosciutto!

We also sell pizza by the slice

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In (Reservations recommended), Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

For that special Saturday night dinner, try Randazzo’s specialty! SNAPPER FRANCESE ALL – Fresh Florida snapper lightly floured and dredged in farm fresh eggs, Parmesan Reggiano, egg wash, sautéed in Filippo Berio olive oil with a splash of Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio wine!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Oh YES! Make it a Lomo Saltado Saturday. Ours is as good as they come on the island!

Or try one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Saturday! What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal.

And no matter what dish try, experience our signature desert, Gulab Jamun!

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Sake Room

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask from Noon to 10 p.m.

Or still enjoy Sake quality at home!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Kazumi

Open for Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Call for today’s special roll

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday Only delivery from Noon to 9 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%