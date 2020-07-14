Treat yourself to a nice Tuesday meal while supporting these #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants. Island restaurants are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.
Our daily Meal-Deals for Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Tutto Pizza & Pasta
Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery.
Pasta Tuesday!
Choose from Spinach Ravioli, Cavatelli or Spaghetti Bolognese with our daily soup or Salad (house or Caesar) for only $12.00
Another alternative is Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some of yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00
Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.
Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm
Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm
328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center
La Scala
Tuesday dinner at La Scala. Perfection. Anything you select something delicious from our full menu will sure please the family.
Open for Dine-In with some outdoor seating, Takeout.
The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!
To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633
Open 5 to 9 p.m.
180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.
Pop’s Burger, Wings & Ribs
Offering simply delicious Angus beef burgers, chicken burgers, hot dogs and ribs.
Take advantage of Pop’s Burger Value Meal. An Angus Beef Burger or a Grilled Chicken Burger, Fries and Soda (or bottle of water) for only $11.00!
Open for outdoor seating, takeout or delivery via Uber-Eats or Postmates.
Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Unit 14, Key Biscayne.
To place a Takeout order, call 786-401-7474
Donut Gallery Diner
Have you ever experiences TED’S SPECIAL at DGD? No? Well today is the day.
Ted Special – BOGO. Buy one Ted Special get one FREE!
Breakfast? Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!
Open Dine-In with a common outdoor dining area and takeout
Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne
Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.
Ayesha Indian Restaurant
Tuesday, a fantastic day for a special South Indian meal.
Open for Dine-In with outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.
For our full menu or to order online, please click here.
FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY
Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order
328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne
Brasas KB
Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.
Tuesday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!
Open for Dine-In with outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.
Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.
328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center
Artisan Kitchen & Bar
TACO TUESDAY! There is no Tuesday on the island as fun and delicious as Taco Tuesday at Artisan!
Open for some Outdoor Dine-In, Takeout and Delivery.
Please wear a mask, maintain your social distancing and WELCOME!
We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite
Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver
New Hours:
Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Call us directly at (305) 365-6003
Also available – place your Order Online here
EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine
Open for Dine-In with expanded outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.
El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.
Try our new CHIFA WOK* by Gran Inka.
Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883
Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.
606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne
UberEats Available
*Chifa Wok is only open for Takeout and delivery
Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics
Open for Dine-In with outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended
Easy Tuesday… try a nice spaghetti dinner, topped with Randazzo’s famous homemade meatball!
Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480
Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups
328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center
Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen
The Golden Hog
Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.
The best ingredients make the best sandwiches!! Exotic, traditional or basic… no matter how you like your sandwich, we all the fixings and toppings for whatever mood you are in!
Today’s menu.
Soups & Creams: Chicken Orecchiette / Black Beans / Broccoli Cheddar
Main Course: Shredded Beef / Chicken Milanese / Corvina Fillet / Pasta Vodka
Side Dishes: White Rice / Eggplant Parmigiana / Plantain
The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.
Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.
Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders here or or order online here.
Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne
Make it a “Causa Tuesday”
Enjoy our quality and save with one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options
- Skirt steak with rice and salad
- Grilled chicken with rice and salad
- Grilled fish with rice and salad
We invite you to check our full menu in our website
Open for Dine-In with outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.
To place your order call (786) 615-2468
Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.
328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149
Costa Med Bistro
Open for Dine-In with expanded outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.
Now offering a new Takeout-friendly menu!!!
Dinner options! We have many new dishes… we invite you to try our new Wagyu Osso Buco: Mishima Wagyu beef prepared over a risotto Milanese!
Also new, you can order online for take out!
Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575
Hours.
Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Kazumi
Add Kazumi’s “famous” Fried Rice to any order this Tuesday!
Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.
Temporary Hours. To comply with Miami-Dade County’s curfew, we will be closing at 7 p.m. until further notice
Open for Dine-In with outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.
Only accepting credit card payments.
To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.
KEBO
Open for Dine-In with expansive outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.
Never too early in the week to indulge in wine. Introducing the island’s most complete Wine Cellar. We have a unique wine selection at new prices. Check it out, we are confident there is a new favorite waiting for you.
Order a KEBO-quality meal at home and save. Our new $14.95/pp Takeout & Delivery menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.
While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.
Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials
Domino’s Pizza
Get more Domino’s value when you mix-n-match your Dominos’s favorites for $5.99 each.
For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!
Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight
Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order
180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center
Sake Room
Open for Dine-In with outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.
Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.
Try one of our delicious rolls this Tuesday.
FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!
New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly
Following all CDC safety protocols
328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center
Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first
*Offer good on any $50+ order
Pommodori Pizza & Pasta
Open for Dine-In with outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.
FREE PIZZA – PIZZA! Tuesday Special – BOGO Pizza. Buy one, get one Free!
Brazilian products available for sale
Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.
Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!
You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or order online by clicking here.
OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.
Milanezza
Open for Dine-In with outdoor seating in our shaded Terrazita, Takeout or delivery.
Make it Milanezza for lunch! Special lunch menu starting at $9 with 17 delicious options!
Enjoy our Happy Hour with some delicious tapas in our “terrazita”
YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is OPEN for business. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1 hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas.
En you still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.
We want to keep you safe ! Buy now your face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer & more...
NEW! WINE OUTLET. Wine bottles delivered to your home or office!
Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001
Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs
The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are now open and ready to serve.
Outdoor dining is their specialty.
Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset
The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.
You can reach them at (305) 361-0080 to place a takeout order
Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go
And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%