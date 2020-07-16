Thursday. Enjoy a delicious meal from one of these #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants who now need your support more than ever. And there are plenty of great options available!

Our daily #mealdeals offers for Thursday, July 16, 2020

La Scala

Open for limited outdoor dining and takeout. Make it a La Scala dinner-at-home night.

Call Chandra so he may recommend a special Thursday night dinner dish, perhaps a seafood pasta dish of your liking.

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Albert, Jose and Jenniffer! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Pop’s Burger, Wings & Ribs

Offering simply delicious Angus beef burgers, chicken burgers, hot dogs and ribs.

Take advantage of Pop’s Burger Value Meal. An Angus Beef Burger or a Grilled Chicken Burger, Fries and Soda (or bottle of water) for only $11.00!

Open for outdoor seating, takeout or delivery via Uber-Eats or Postmates.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Unit 14, Key Biscayne.

To place a Takeout order, call 786-401-7474

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery.

Lunch special. Pizza Thursday - Any 8" pizza & soda $9.00. Try our Popeye Pizza!!!

Also offering Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some of yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when you order online here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

We ask you please wear a mask and maintain your social distancing.

Today’s special is a refreshing summer appetizer… our unique Honey Dew Melon with Serrano Ham!

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

FREE Delivery or takeout

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

CHIFA WOK by Gran Inka Peruvian Cuisine

Open for Outdoor seating, Takeout & Delivery

Following all safety protocols!

Try our new CHIFA WOK the new fusions food produced by Gran Inka for takeout and delivery. Available Mondays through Sundays, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Noodles, spring-rolls, fried-rice, Lo-Mein, Chop-Suey, Tataki-Beef… it’s all in the Wok!

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. WE ARE OPEN AND DELIVER! Email us your grocery

Make it a Burger-Thursday and ours is as good as they come!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Chupe / Garbanzo / Butternut Squash

Main Course: Pepper Steak with Onions / Fresh Turkey Breast / Merluza Fillet / Meat Lasagna

Side Dishes: Garden Rice / Green Beans / Sweet Mashed Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders or order online here.

KEBO

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

How about a deliciously light and refreshing Kebo special salad?

Or enjoy a superb Kebo-Quality-Meal from our new $14.95/pp Takeout & Delivery menu, offering a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Brasas KB

Thursday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Free Delivery

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Domino’s Pizza

NEW Mix and Match any of our crust! $5.99 each

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Costa Med Bistro

Open in our new expanded Outdoor Dining area. Also offering Takeout and delivery.

Have taken all recommended safety precautions… and more!

Try some of our new menu items, some ideal for Takeout and enjoy at home

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sake Room

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Have a roll - or two – dining-in with us today!

Or still enjoy Sake quality at home!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Open for Expanded & Covered Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Today try our special salad! Salad and a soda only $9.99… and get that “good fat” from a fresh avocado!

We also sell pizza by the slice

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or order online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery - Reservation encouraged

What to do for Thursday dinner? A Randazzo’s homemade meatball over a bed of spaghetti!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Milanezza

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Introducing our Online Liquor Outlet. Consume all the wine & liquor options we offer at Milanezza at home with our convenient delivery. Support local

JOIN US FOR HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY / EVERYDAY! Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.00

YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is OPEN for business. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

Get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Donut Gallery Diner

Thankful Thursday! $5.00 off your $35 purchase!

Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for Takeout

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Kazumi

Open for ample and comfortable Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday - Delivery Only from Noon to 9 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Or try one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Thursday. What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal.

And no matter what you try, order our signature desert, Gulab Jamun

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are now open and ready to serve.

Outdoor dining is their specialty.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080 to place a takeout order

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%