Friday. In the mood for a Friday Burger? Pizza? Something else? Plenty of delicious options available from one of these #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants, who now need your support more than ever.

And remember you MUST wear a mask and practice social distancing when picking up your meal.

Our daily #Meal-Deals for Friday, July, 17 2020

Pop’s Burger, Wings & Ribs

Take advantage of Pop’s Burger Value Meal. An Angus Beef Burger or a Grilled Chicken Burger, Fries and Soda (or bottle of water) for only $11.00!

Open for outdoor seating, takeout or delivery via Uber-Eats or Postmates.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Unit 14, Key Biscayne.

To place a Takeout order, call 786-401-7474

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Burger! Give me a burger!!! Or two!!!

Lunch special. Burger Friday Twofer - Two Classic Burgers plus two Soft Drinks for only - $22.00

Also offering Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some of yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

Friday night. La Scala dinner. Quality cuisine. Friendliest service on the island! Perfect.

Open for Limited Outdoor Dining (reservations suggested) and Takeout

If seafood is your desire La Scala has plenty of delicious options, or if you are in the mood for something stronger and delicious, the Osso Bucco at La Scala has the reputation of being the best on the island. Guaranteed.

Come in even if just to say hello! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and continue to do so. Adhering to all safety protocols. Please wear a mask when coming into La Scala.

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great support from the community while they enjoy La Scala cuisine at home.

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and offering contactless curbside pickup

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Milanezza

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Introducing our Online Liquor Outlet. Consume all the wine & liquor options we offer at Milanezza at home with our convenient delivery. Support local

JOIN US FOR HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY / EVERYDAY! Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.00

YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is OPEN for business. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

NEW! WINE OUTLET. Wine bottles delivered to your home or office!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001 or order online here and get 10% off your order. Code ONLINE

Donut Gallery Diner

FISH FRIDAY! Mahi-Mahi Hoagies with French fries, Sweet Potatoes Fries or Onion Rings only $9

Breakfast? Any time of the day! Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for takeout and limited common-area-outdoor seating

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Oh YES! Causa Friday!!! And ours is as good as they come on the island!

Or try one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options

Skirt steak with rice and salad

Grilled chicken with rice and salad

Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Open for Shaded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Friday! What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal.

And no matter what dish try, experience our signature desert, Gulab Jamun!

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us. Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery. We ask you please wear a mask, maintain your social distancing.

Have you tried our exclusive ARTISAN BURGER? You have to!!! Today is the day! Tomato / Lettuce / Bacon / Artisan Sauce / Avocado / Cheddar! Delicious!

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your Order Online here

CHIFA WOK by Gran Inka Peruvian Cuisine

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Try our new CHIFA WOK the new fusions food produced by Gran Inka for takeout and delivery. Available Mondays through Sundays, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Noodles, spring-rolls, fried-rice, Lo-Mein, Chop-Suey, Tataki-Beef… it’s all in the Wok!

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available

Costa Med Bistro

Open for Outdoor Dining with expanded seating, Takeout or Delivery.

Make it a special “Burger-Friday” and try Costa Med’s Blissful Burger!!! So, so good!

The island’s place to see and be seen is open and we have taken all the safety precautions.

Also try one of our new menu items, some ideal to enjoy at home, and now, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Want to treat yourself to something truly uniquely delicious? Try our Truffle Burger! Grilled to perfection while you wait!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Tortilla / Red Beans / Tomato Basil

Main Course: Asado Negro / Chicken Cordon Blue / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Carbonara

Side Dishes: White Rice / Broccoli / Yuca

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also order online here.

KEBO

Open for Shaded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Ever think of KEBO for an afternoon burger? Once you try our special Wagyu meat and manchego cheese burger you will come back for more!

In the meantime, prepare to enjoy a superb Kebo-Quality-Meal from our new $14.95/pp Takeout & Delivery menu, offering a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Brasas KB

Friday special.... Our delicious Half-Pound Hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Domino’s Pizza

Friday, PIZZA NIGHT!

2 LARGE, One Topping Pizza - $9.99 each

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Tuna Tataki Friday at Sake Room!

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Or still enjoy Sake quality at home!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Open for Shaded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Today try one of our pasta dishes. May we recommend a bowl of Spaghetti with Alfredo Sauce, mushrooms and prosciutto!

We also sell pizza by the slice

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Outdoor Seating, or order takeout or delivery to enjoy Randazzo’s at home!

Tonight, try our special for the day - Randazzo’s famous Veal Chop Parmesan dish! Best on the island!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Kazumi

Open for Outdoor seating, Takeout or Delivery!

Make it a Wagyu Beef Slider Friday! Top it off with a fried egg!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday Only delivery from Noon to 9 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are now open and ready to serve.

Outdoor dining is their specialty.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080 to place a takeout order

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%