Friday. ENJOY the long 4th of July weekend if you are off, and if not, treat yourself to a nice Dine-In, Takeout or Delivered meal from one of these #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants.

Our daily Meal-Deals for Friday, July, 3, 2020

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

Burger! Give me a burger!!! Or two!!!

Lunch special. Burger Friday Twofer - Two Classic Burgers plus two Soft Drinks for only - $22.00

Also offering Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some of yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

Friday night. La Scala dinner. Dine-In or Takeout, plus the friendliest service on the island!

If you are in the mood for something stronger and delicious for dinner this Friday, the OssoBuco at La Scala has the reputation of being the best on the island. Guaranteed.

Come in even if just to say hello! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Milanezza

Open for Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

Want something super special to end your work-week? There is nothing like a Milanezza Burger & Fries!! Indulge!

HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY / EVERYDAY! Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.00 – And enjoy our delicious TAPAS during Happy Hour!

En you still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is OPEN for business. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas.

NEW! WINE OUTLET. Wine bottles delivered to your home or office!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Donut Gallery Diner

FISH FRIDAY! Mahi-Mahi Hoagies with French fries, Sweet Potatoes Fries or Onion Rings only $9

Breakfast? Any time of the day! Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for Dine-in or takeout

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Oh YES! Causa Friday!!! And ours is as good as they come on the island!

Or try one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Friday! What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us. Open for Dine-In, Takeout or FREE Delivery. Operating at 50% of capacity and following strict safety protocols, and we ask you please wear a mask, maintain your social distancing.

Have you tried our exclusive ARTISAN BURGER? You have to!!! Today is the day! Tomato / Lettuce / Bacon / Artisan Sauce / Avocado / Cheddar! Delicious!

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Operating at 50% of capacity and following strict safety protocols, and we ask you please wear a mask, maintain your social distancing.

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

Open for Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

Celebrate Friday with our Pisco special!! Where else can you get a delicious Pisco for $6? At El Gran Inka today!

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)

Costa Med Bistro

Make it a special “Burger-Friday” and try Costa Med’s Blissful Burger!!! So, so good!

The island’s place to see and be seen has reopened, taking all the safety precautions.

And we were not idle! During the time they were closed, our team turned their kitchen into a food-lab and have added some delicious items to their menu.

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Want to treat yourself to something truly uniquely delicious? Try our Truffle Burger! Grilled to perfection while you wait!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Choclo / Yellow Split Peas / Tomato Basil

Main Course: Asado Negro / Chicken Cordon Blue / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Puttanesca

Side Dishes: Garden Rice / Broccoli / Yuca

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders or order online here.

KEBO

Dining room now reopened! Call us for reservation or to say hello! Or enjoy a Kebo meal at home today!

Ever think of KEBO for an afternoon burger? Once you try our special Wagyu meat and manchego cheese burger you will come back for more!

In the meantime, prepare to enjoy a superb Kebo-Quality-Meal from our new $14.95/pp Takeout & Delivery menu, offering a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Brasas KB

Friday special.... Our delicious Half-Pound Hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Domino’s Pizza

Friday, PIZZA NIGHT!

2 LARGE, One Topping Pizza - $9.99 ea

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Tuna Tataki Friday at Sake Room!

Dining Room open! Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Or still enjoy Sake quality at home!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Today try one of our pasta dishes. May we recommend a bowl of Spaghetti with Alfredo Sauce, mushrooms and prosciutto!

We also sell pizza by the slice

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Dining room back open today!!!! Come visit us! Or order takeout or delivery to enjoy Randazzo’s at home!

What to do for Friday dinner! Whatever you decide, add the best Meatball in Miami! A great compliment / starter to any meal!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Kazumi

Open for Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery!

Make it a Wagyu Beef Slider Friday! Top it off with a fried egg!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday Only delivery from Noon to 9 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%