Thursday. Whether you decide to have it delivered, order takeout or Dine-In, there are plenty of comfort food choices available today from these participating restaurants

Our #tasteofkeybiscayne daily offers for Thursday, June 11, 2020

La Scala

Join us for a Dine-In or if you prefer, make it a La Scala dinner-at-home night.

Call Chandra so he may recommend a special Thursday night dinner dish, perhaps a seafood pasta dish of your liking.

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Albert, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Dining room! Open!

Lunch special. Pizza Thursday - Any 8" pizza & soda $9.00. Try our Popeye Pizza!!!

Also offering Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some of yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Open for Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

Operating at 50% of capacity and following strict safety protocols. We ask you please wear a mask and maintain your social distancing.

Today’s featured special: Artisan's PICK TWO for $12 option. Choose 2 of the following: Half Salad, Half Sandwich or Small Soup.

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

#StayHome FREE Delivery or takeout

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

Always your best option for Authentic Peruvian Cuisine.

Dining room reopened to welcome you back/ Following all safety protocols! Operating at 25% seating capacity.

May we recommend a true Peruvian delicacy with a Gran Inka touch? Try our delicious INKA LAMB NORTEÑO.

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. WE ARE OPEN AND DELIVER! Email us your grocery list at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Never too early to start thinking about this weekend. Try brunch at home! We have all the fixings, from caviar to salmon spread…. And plenty of bubbly choices!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Chupe / Red Beans / Carrot Ginger

Main Course: Meatloaf / Fresh Turkey Breast / Salmon Fillet / Chicken Lasagna

Side Dishes: Basmati Rice / Green Beans / Sweet Mashed Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

KEBO

Open for Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery

This Thursday treat yourself to a trip to Galicia… try our Pulpo a la Gallega!

In the meantime, prepare to enjoy a superb Kebo-Quality-Meal from our new $14.95/pp Takeout & Delivery menu, offering a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Brasas KB

Thursday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Domino’s Pizza

NEW Mix and Match any of our crust! $5.99 each

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Stop by, say Hi and pick yourself up some of the best empanadas in Miami!

Want an empanada that is so delicious you can’t have just one? Try our Ham & Cheese empanada!

Treat your family to a Dozen for only $29.99 and you save 15% if you order online. Use PROMO CODE: BESAFE

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Costa Med Bistro

Join us for Dine-In and offering a new Takeout-friendly menu!!! We are still the place to see and be seen on the island and have taken all recommended safety precautions… and more!

Try some of our new menu items. Or go traditional and enjoy a Costa Med burger!

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sake Room

Have a roll - or two – dining-in with us today!

Or still enjoy Sake quality at home!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Today try our special salad! Salad and a soda only $9.99… and get that “good fat” from a fresh avocado!

We also sell pizza by the slice

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or order online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Dine-In (reservation only), Takeout or delivery

What to do for Thursday dinner? A Randazzo’s homemade meatball over a bed of spaghetti!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Milanezza

Open for Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery

HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY / EVERYDAY! Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.00

En you still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is OPEN for business. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas.

NEW! WINE OUTLET. Wine bottles delivered to your home or office!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Donut Gallery Diner

Thankful Thursday! $5.00 off your $35 purchase!

Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for Dine-In or Takeout

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Kazumi

Call for today’s special rolls!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday - Delivery Only from Noon to 9 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Make this a AJI DE GALLINA! Ours is especially good!

Or try one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Thursday. What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal.

And no matter what you try, order our signature desert, Gulab Jamun

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

