Happy Father’s Day to all island Dads!

Treat Dad to a nice meal marking his special day. Plenty of Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery options from these participating restaurants.

Here are our sweet #tasteofkeybiscayne offers for Sunday, June 21, 2020

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

We are open for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.

Celebrate Dad’s day by adding a special desert to any meal, try our Pave-Chocolate Mousse or our Quattro Leche!

Also offering Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some of yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Today! To celebrate Father's Day, try our new pizza – the Del-Papa! Incredibly creative and delicious

We sell pizza by the slice

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Happy & Sweet Father’s Day.

With any Artisan meal, do not forget a special desert for Dad. May we suggest our special Tres Leches?

Open for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

Open for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.

We are celebrating Dads with a special meal-deal, available for 3-days (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). For only $29.99 you get an Inka-Skirt-Steak topped with shrimp and served with salad, rice & fries.

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Make it a truly Happy Father’s Day with our specially crafted menu for the day.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Stracciatella / Red Beans / Potato Leek Parmigiano

Main Course: Rib-Eye Steak / Baker Beer Chicken Breast / Seafood Paella / Penne Salmon

Side Dishes: White Rice / Grilled Vegetable / French Fries

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Treat Dad to a special Peruvian meal on his day, and top it off with a traditional Peruvian desert - Suspiro Limeño of course!

And before desert, try one of our specially price lunch and dinner $11.99 menu specials

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

KEBO

Sure to have a wine Dad will enjoy in our new WINE CELLAR. An incredible array of wines, now at discounted prices.

And enjoy Kebo’s revised $14.95/pp menu offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

Open for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Father’s Day special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Takeout and Free Delivery

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order.

Open Noon to 8 p.m. for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Domino’s Pizza

Going boating for Dad’s day? Pizza in the open seas tastes better!

Mix-n-Match our pizza crusts in our 2-Topping pizza for combo only $5.99 ea

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Free for Dad! A FREE Crunchy Crab Salad this Sunday? Call us!*

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

Open for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery daily from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Bet Dad will enjoy our special & uniquely good as Gulab Jamun desert - Sweet cheese ball with honey syrup and rose water.

Spice up your Sunday with a delicious South Indian meal today.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Open for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Make it Randazzo’s for Father’s Day! Open for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery

So many desert choices to go with that Randazzo’s Sunday night dinner. Try our unique Randazz’s take on Tiramisu. Dad will love it!

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Milanezza

Bring Dad over for Dine-In or let us deliver a special meal for him from our special menu.

Open for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery

10% off all online order. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Our MILANEZZA MERCADITO provides 1 hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas.

We want to keep you safe ! Buy now your face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer & more...

NEW! WINE OUTLET. Wine bottles delivered to your home or office!

Think of Milanezza as your choice for delicious food and groceries. Call us first!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Donut Gallery Diner

Breakfast in Bed for Dad! Ask us for something special. Order now!

Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Kazumi

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday Only delivery from Noon to 9 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Costa Med Bistro

We can make Dad’s night special! And do not forget to add a special desert to his meal! We serve the best and most creative sweet combinations on the island! Try our sweetly delicious Homemade Apple Strudel… and leave room for our Frothed Limoncello.

The island’s place to see and be seen has reopened, taking all the safety precautions.

And we were not idle! During the time they were closed, our team turned their kitchen into a food-lab and have added some delicious items to their menu.

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

La Scala

Closed Sunday. Happy Father’s Day! Check back Monday to select your Monday dinner!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%