Monday. Need to count a few calories after the weekend? No worries, there are plenty of health options from these participating restaurants to satisfy any taste or budget.

Our #tasteofkeybiscayne daily offers for Monday, June 29, 2020

La Scala

Happy Monday! Your first dinner of the work-week should be La Scala-Special! Select something delicious from our full menu, perhaps a carpaccio? Light and delicious.

Open to Dine-In or Takeout.

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Albert, Jose and Jenniffer! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open to Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.

Salad Monday - Any Specialty Salad plus 8” Focaccia al Rosmarino only $10.00

Another alternative is Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some of yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

Gran Inka… when Peruvian cuisine meets art! Open for Dine-I, Takeout or delivery. Following all safety protocols & operating at 25% seating capacity.

Get your week started with one of our light dishes, or perhaps our take on that Peruvian traditional Chupe.

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)

Brasas KB

Today, try our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Dining room is OPEN, indoor or outdoor seati Open to Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.Reservations only!

For dinner tonight, we suggest a light PENNE PASTA dish? With Chef Marc’s homemade sauce!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are your locally owned and operated independent grocer.

Looking for something light? We have fresh fish available. Have it grilled to perfection by us while you wait, or ordered it delivered.

Today’s menu

Soups & Creams: Chicken Kale / Lentil / Broccoli Cheddar

Main Course: Beef Brisket / Coconut Curry Chicken / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Bolognese

Side Dishes: Green Rice / Asparagus / Mashed Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Costa Med Bistro

Open for Dine-In and offering a new Takeout-friendly menu!!! The island place to see and be seen has reopened, taking all the safety precautions.

In need of counting a few calories? Try some of our new menu items, like our new Belgian endive salad: Baby arugula, radicchio, pears, tempura brie cheese and passion fruit emulsion!

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Dining room is open and ready to serve you. Please wear a mask and maintain your social distancing!

Start the week off light & healthy, try our TUNA TATAKI. Seared tuna / avocado / tostones / Asian slaw / sesame seeds

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

#StayHome FREE Delivery or takeout

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

Kazumi

Call or join us for that special light roll this Monday

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday - Delivery Only from Noon to 9 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Domino’s Pizza

Yes! We have fresh salads! Mix-n-match for $5.99 each.

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Open for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

FREE PIZZA – PIZZA! BOGO Pizza Monday! Buy one, get one Free!

Pizza by the slice

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or order online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Milanezza

For lunch today, enjoy a light grille salmon from our lunch menu. 17-lunch-options, starting at $9.00

Open for Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery

JOIN US FOR HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY / EVERYDAY! Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.00

En you still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

From our MILANEZZA MERCADITO, we are providing 1 hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. Offering 1-hour delivery.

Order from our new WINE OUTLET and save! All wine bottles on sale this long weekend! Order it to go, have it delivered or enjoy in our dining room!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Donut Gallery Diner

Pancake Breakfast with a buddy!!! BOGO Breakfast in DGD “Pancakes Make Me Happy Monday” special – Buy one order of pancakes, get one FREE

Nothing gets your week started like a great & traditional diner breakfast!

Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for Dine-in and Takeout from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Closed today.

Check back tomorrow to enjoy one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Closed today. Check back tomorrow – Tuesday – for that special South Indian meal.

For our full menu please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

KEBO

Closed Monday. Check Back Tuesday for a special Kebo-Meal.

Open for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.

Order a KEBO-quality meal at home and save. Our new $14.95/pp Takeout & Delivery menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%