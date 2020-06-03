Wednesday. Week half over. Here are some mid-week dine-in, takeout or deliver options for lunch or dinner today.

Our #tasteofkeybiscayne daily offers for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Dining room is open!

Panini Wednesday at Tutto’s. Any panini & soda for only $9.00

Another alternative is Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some of yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

Join us for a Dine-In or if you prefer, make it a La Scala dinner-at-home night.

Call Chandra so he may recommend a special Wednesday night dinner dish from their regular menu!

Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center

Donut Gallery Diner

Make it a DGD 2-Patti BURGER Wednesday! Ask us to add a fried egg and complete it with sweet potatoes fries!!

Breakfast? Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for takeout and Dine-In

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Sake Room

Dining Room open! Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Or let us deliver a delicious roll to enjoy at home!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Brasas KB

Wednesday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Save 20% on your entire week’s lunch!

Enjoy our New Mix and Match takeout or delivered lunch combo and save 20% when you order the entire week.

Choose one protein and 2 sides for only $16.00 (only $12.80 per day when ordering the entire week)

Join us, our dining room is open. Please keep in mind, we will only be able to operate at 50% of capacity and follow strict safety protocols, and we ask you please wear a mask, maintain your social distancing.

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

We bake our empanadas several times a day, they are always fresh and are popular with all ages! As kids finish school, having a dozen empanadas around can make lunch easier!

Treat yourself, and the office or family, to a dozen of the best empanadas in Miami! Only $29.99 / dozen.

Save 15% when you order online here; and use PromoCode BESAFE!!!

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

Dining room reopened to welcome you back/ Following all safety protocols! Operating at 25% seating capacity.

Make it a burger Wednesday! Try our INKA BURGER. 8 oz Angus beef burger, pretzel bun, homemade tomatoes marmalade, cilantro alioli, lettuce. Served with our fried corn / camote and Huancaina sauce. Add a fried egg to complete the experience.

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Dining room is OPEN, indoor or outdoor seating. Reservations only!

Wednesday dinner? A Randazzo’s lasagna of course! Try Marc’s homemade family recipe!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are your locally owned and operated independent grocer, FULLY STOCKED AND DELIVERING! Email us your grocery list at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Have you tried Nooty? Developed by local Key Biscayne athletes, not only is this spread delicious, is also high on quality protein! Pick up a tube today!

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Quinoa / Green Split Peas / Lobster Bisque

Main Course: BBQ Pork Ribs / Chicken Marsala / Merluza Fillet / Penne Vodka

Side Dishes: Yellow Rice / Brussels Sprouts, Carrots / Pepper Wedge Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first. We have taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Costa Med Bistro

Join us for Dine-In and offering a new Takeout-friendly menu!!! We are still the place to see and be seen on the island and have taken all recommended safety precautions… and more!

Try some of our new menu items. Try our new Belgian endive salad: Baby arugula, radicchio, pears, tempura brie cheese and passion fruit emulsion!

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kazumi

We are open to serve you in our dining room (indoor and outdoor seating), takeout or delivery!

Call for today’s special rolls!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Temporary Hours. To comply with Miami-Dade County’s curfew, we will be closing at 7 p.m. until further notice

NEW EXPANDED HOURS! Now Open from Noon to 10 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

KEBO

Dining room is open! Join us!

Order a KEBO-quality meal at home and save. Our new $14.95/pp Menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

Have you tried our tortilla española de patatas? Feed the entire Family! Pre-order yours today!

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Wednesday – the perfect day for that special South Indian meal. How spicy do you want it?

Join us for Dine-In tonight, outdoor seating to help with social distancing.

For our full menu or to order online click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Domino’s Pizza

PIZZA WEDNESDAY!

2 LARGE, One Topping Pizza - $9.99 ea

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

FREE PIZZA – PIZZA! Wednesday Special – BOGO Pizza. Buy one, get one Free!

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or order online by here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Milanezza

DINING ROOM OPEN!! Our dining room is ready to welcome you back. And we are celebrating in a big way!

Make it Milanezza for lunch! Special lunch menu starting at $9 with 17 delicious options!

JOIN US FOR HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY / EVERYDAY! Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.00

YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is OPEN for business. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1 hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas.

En you still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Providing 1 hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas.

We want to keep you safe ! Buy now your face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer & more...

NEW! WINE OUTLET. Wine bottles delivered to your home or office!

Think of Milanezza as your choice for delicious food and groceries. Call us first!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Make this a PULPO WEDNESDAY! Ours is especially good!

Enjoy our quality and save with one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%