Saturday, June 6. The 76th Anniversary of the D-Day invasion. And nothing is more American than a Burger.

And you will find plenty of creative and delicious options available from these participating restaurants. However you decide to enjoy it, Dine-IN, Takeout or Delivered, we are confident there is one you will love.

Our #tasteofkeybiscayne daily offers for Saturday, June 6, 2020

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Dining room is open! Join us!

Burger! Give me a burger!!! Try our delicious take on this All-American tradition.

Also offering Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some of yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us, our dining room is open. Please keep in mind, we will only be able to operate at 50% of capacity and follow strict safety protocols, and we ask you please wear a mask, maintain your social distancing.

Have you tried our exclusive ARTISAN BURGER? You have to!!! Today is the day! Tomato / Lettuce / Bacon / Artisan Sauce / Avocado / Cheddar! Delicious!

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

#StayHome FREE Delivery or takeout

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

Dining room reopened to welcome you back/ Following all safety protocols! Operating at 25% seating capacity.

Make it a burger Saturday! Try our INKA BURGER $14.00 meal. 8 oz Angus beef burger, pretzel bun, homemade tomatoes marmalade, cilantro alioli, lettuce. Served with our fried corn / camote and Huancaina sauce. Add a fried egg to complete the experience.

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)

Costa Med Bistro

Make it a special “Burger-D-Day” and try Costa Med’s Blissful Burger!!! So, so good!

The island’s place to see and be seen has reopened, taking all the safety precautions.

And we were not idle! During the time they were closed, our team turned their kitchen into a food-lab and have added some delicious items to their menu.

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Want a burger that says “Come get me”? Try our made-when-you-order-it-how-you-want-it-BURGER! And if you want something a little extra special, try our Truffle Burger and throw in bacon!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Rice / Green Split Pea / Carrot-Ginger

Main Course: Meatloaf / Honey Mustard Chicken / Shrimp / Pasta Evoo Fresh Tomato

Side Dishes: Garden Rice / Mixed Veggie / Yukon Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

KEBO

Make it a Kebo Saturday. Dine-In, Takeout or delivery, enjoy Kebo-Quality!

Ever think of KEBO for an afternoon burger? Once you try our special Wagyu meat and manchego cheese burger you will come back for more!

In the meantime, prepare to enjoy a superb Kebo-Quality-Meal from our new $14.95/pp Takeout & Delivery menu, offering a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Brasas KB

Weekend special.... Our delicious Half Pound Hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Milanezza

DINING ROOM NOW OPEN!! Our dining room is ready to welcome you back. And we are celebrating in a big way!

Have you tried our Milanezza-Burger? Nothing better than that All-American classic made with Argentinian-cut beef! Try it. And our fries… oh our fries!

HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY / EVERYDAY! Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.

En you still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Providing 1 hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas.

We want to keep you safe ! Buy now your face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer & more...

NEW! WINE OUTLET. Wine bottles delivered to your home or office!

Think of Milanezza as your choice for delicious food and groceries. Call us first!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Donut Gallery Diner

Try a really delicious and simple Diner Burger!!! Ask for a fried egg on top, add bacon complete the meal with sweet potatoes fries!!!

Breakfast? Any time of the day! Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Kazumi

Now open for Dine-In!! Join us!

Make it a Wagyu Beef Slider Friday! Top it off with a fried egg!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday Only delivery from Noon to 9 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

The best empanadas in Miami! Many exclusive varieties! NOW 15% OFF for the weekend, if you order online and use PromoCode BESAFE!!!

Want something as good as a burger? Our meat empanadas are popular because they are so good! Traditional ground beef and “knife cut” meat, with a little kick. And if you want a jolt of flavor, try our SPICY BEEF” empanada. WAO!

Treat your family to a Dozen for only $29.99, save 15% if you order online.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Domino’s Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza. A great compliment to a burger meal!

2 LARGE, One Topping Pizza - $9.99 ea

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Plenty of pizza options!!! And yes, we have beef pizza!

We also sell pizza by the slice

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or order online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Dining room back open today!!!! Come visit us! Or order takeout or delivery to enjoy Randazzo’s at home!

What’s better than a burger? The best Meatball in Miami! A great compliment / starter to any meal!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

La Scala

Saturday. La Scala dinner. Dine-In / Takeout / Freebee delivered. Perfect! Come enjoy the friendliest service on the island!

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, Albert, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Oh YES! Make it a Lomo Saltado Saturday. Ours is as good as they come on the island!

Or try one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Saturday! What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal.

And no matter what dish try, experience our signature desert, Gulab Jamun!

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Sake Room

Tuna Tataki Friday at Sake Room!

Dining Room open! Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Or still enjoy Sake quality at home!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%