Monday, time to kick-off your week right. Plenty of healthy options from these participating restaurants to satisfy any taste or budget.

Our #tasteofkeybiscayne daily offers for Monday, June 8, 2020

La Scala

Happy Monday! Your first dinner of the work-week should be La Scala-Special! Select something delicious from our full menu.

Open to Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Albert, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open to Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.

Salad Monday - Any Specialty Salad plus 8” Focaccia al Rosmarino only $10.00

Another alternative is Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some of yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Donut Gallery Diner

Nothing gets your week started like a great & traditional diner breakfast!

Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for Dine-in and Takeout from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

Open for Dine-I, Takeout or delivery. Following all safety protocols & operating at 25% seating capacity.

Want to try an authentic Peruvian dish? We invite you to try our Chupe de camarones / Shrimp Chupe. Is like bringing Peru to your table!

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available (15% discount not valid on UberEats orders)

Brasas KB

Monday special. Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Empanadas for all ages! Kids are off school...treat them to a delicious empanada... ours are the best oven-baked empanadas in Miami! Only $29.99 / dozen

And - 15% OFF when if you order online and use PromoCode BESAFE!!!

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Dining room is OPEN, indoor or outdoor seating. Open for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery.Reservations only!

For dinner tonight, we suggest our CALAMARI ALLA VITTORIA. Fresh, never frozen, calamari, lightly floured in our house-seasoned semolina flour, flash fried in Olio Verde olive oil and finished in San Marzano hand crushed tomatoes, Italian cherry peppers and topped with our house made Calabro brand Italian gorgonzola cheese

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are your locally owned and operated independent grocer, FULLY STOCKED AND DELIVERING! Email us your grocery list.

Open for Dine-In (limited seating) Takeout or delivery

Today’s menu

Soups & Creams: Chicken Tortilla / Lentil / Broccoli Cheese

Main Course: Beef Brisket / Coconut Curry Chicken / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Bolognese

Side Dishes: Green Rice / Cauliflower Gratin / Truffle Mashed Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here

Costa Med Bistro

Open for Dine-In and offering a new Takeout-friendly menu!!! The island place to see and be seen has reopened, taking all the safety precautions.

In need of counting a few calories? Try some of our new menu items, like our new Belgian endive salad: Baby arugula, radicchio, pears, tempura brie cheese and passion fruit emulsion!

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Dining room is open and ready to serve you. Please wear a mask and maintain your social distancing!

Start the week off light, try our TUNA TATAKI. Seared tuna / avocado / tostones / Asian slaw / sesame seeds

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

#StayHome FREE Delivery or takeout

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

Kazumi

Call or join us for that special light roll this Monday

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday - Delivery Only from Noon to 9 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

KEBO

Dining room is open! Join us!

Order a KEBO-quality meal at home and save. Our new $14.95/pp Dine-In, Takeout & Delivery menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Domino’s Pizza

Get more Domino’s value when you mix-n-match your Dominos’s favorites for $5.99 each.

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m. Open for Dine-In, Takeout or delivery

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

FREE PIZZA – PIZZA! BOGO Pizza Monday! Buy one, get one Free!

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or order online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Milanezza

For lunch today, choose between Pepe and Charles, two of our delicious milanezza. Or if not, select something from the 17-options in our lunch menu, starting at $9.99

Open for Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery

JOIN US FOR HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY / EVERYDAY! Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.00

En you still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

From our MILANEZZA MERCADITO, we are providing 1 hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas.

Order from our new WINE OUTLET and save! All wine bottles on sale this long weekend! Order it to go, have it delivered or enjoy in our dining room!

We want to keep you safe! Buy now your face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer & more...

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Closed today. Check back tomorrow to enjoy one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Closed today. Check back tomorrow – Tuesday – for that special South Indian meal.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%