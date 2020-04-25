Milanezza has launched a new Senior Menu for senior citizens living on Key Biscayne. Each item on the menu is $6.99 plus tax and includes free delivery via FreeBee on the Key, and the menu items will rotate weekly to offer some variation.

And the first 50 Seniors who stay home and order will be Free, compliments of KBCF

The first week’s menu options include:

- Spaghetti: Spaghetti topped with your choice of sauce: Pomodoro, Alfredo or Bolognese (meat) sauce

- Lasagna: Homemade meat lasagna with a pink sauce

- Chicken Caesar Salad: Caesar salad with grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and a caesar dressing

- Branzino: Mediterranean sea bass with mashed potatoes

And starting Monday, April 27th, Milanezza will also be offering Glo’s Soup for Seniors. Soup for Seniors offers a rotating variety of fresh, healthy homemade soups cooked by Glo de la Cruz with mucho love. Learn more at Soup for Seniors.

Contact Milanezza at (305) 646-1001 to place your order and tell them KBCF sent you.