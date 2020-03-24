Key to Health helping people get prepared to fight off coronavirus

Note: Key to Health IS open. Selling food items, they are classified as essential business. Stay safe.

As Jean Ebbott sees it, people are looking upstairs to keep themselves healthier these days. And she means upstairs literally -- as in the second floor of the Galleria Shopping Center on Crandon Boulevard.

You see, Key to Health, the health food store that Jean and partner John Hayes opened 15 years ago recently moved to the second floor after being on the first floor for seven years.

Customers seem to be finding their way. Last Friday, Tatiana Blanco was stocking up on some healthy alternatives. “I always come here. This is like my pharmacy. Your body needs to fight and finding ways of boosting your immune system is the best thing you can do right now.”

This is a philosophy that Jean endorses. Since the Covid-19 pandemic was declared, Key to Health has seen an increase in traffic. “We are fighting something we do not have a clear cut cure for,” she said. “So people are realizing the best medicine is to take care of your body, get back to the basics, the roots of health.”

Another customer, José Manuel Perrone, who is also in the health industry with Cura Longevity, was buying elderberry, a great anti-viral product.

Jean and John pride themselves in providing people with a comfort zone of quality advice, “the way it used to be,” says Jean. They believe in using their combined 65 years of experience to help customers. “Experienced help to keep you healthy” is their motto, something that long-time customer Susan Amick agrees with as she shopped for some of her favorite goods, including Brazilian nuts, which she says are good for thyroid health.

Key to Health is “an oasis of calm,” said Amick.

Key to Health offers a full line of immune system related necessities, a full line of CBD products, quite a number of locally made products, and even a line of healthy sweet products, which are Paleo and made with natural sweeteners with no white sugar or flour.

IN. Why did you get into this business?

KTH. It just happens, says Jean, originally from Wisconsin. She taught herself the business, starting by changing her lifestyle and using vitamins to stay healthy and promote long-term self care. John followed a similar route as he was a committed vegetarian before it became vogue. They met at Natural Food Market and later decided to open a store.

IN. What is your “secret to success” in your profession?

KTH. Strong protectors of the integrity of the Mom & Pop health food store. Take care of people at a personal level and as an individual. Never carry any product you do not believe in.

IN. Should reality food shows like Top Chef be exiled or do you believe they nurture and support a new generation of passionate chefs.

KTH. They create a tremendous amount of interest.

IN. Let’s play thought association… In a few words, quickly without too much thought, share your feelings about:

IN -- veganism?

KTH. Jean: Clean food. John: Nature.

IN -- gluten free?

KTH. John: People feel better

IN -- organic everything?

KTH. For the planet

IN -- food waste and disposable containers, i.e. plastics and dumped food legally prevented from going to homeless kitchens?

KTH. Important topic. Jean said they use plant-based corn starch bags that are stronger and biodegradable.

IN. What’s your advice for someone just starting in your profession?

KTH. A natural, health related occupation can be very fulfilling, said Jean, who added she could not imagine doing anything else.However, she adds, “If you want to start a small retail store, don’t.”

If you go.

Key to Health is located at 328 Crandon Blvd, Suite 204. Telephone: (305) 361-1765. Open 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Monday- Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed on Sunday.