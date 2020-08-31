A Cheesy, Creamy, Kid-Friendly Meal

Turning to easy recipes that require minimal cooking time can help your loved ones take the stress out of busy back-to-school island evenings while increasing the opportunities for sharing family moments together.

Skip the long cook times of complicated dishes and instead turn to an option like this Skillet Macaroni and Cheese, a kid-friendly and parent-approved meal to turn hectic school nights into happy time with family.

With a slight twist on the childhood classic, this version calls for chicken to add protein along with spinach and cherry tomatoes for increased veggie intake. Plus, it’s made with milk and cheese as part of an important daily intake of dairy, an irreplaceable part of a balanced diet as a source of essential nutrients.

Visit milkmeansmore.org to find more kid-friendly meals.

Skillet Macaroni and Cheese

Recipe courtesy of Katie Serbinski of “Mom to Mom Nutrition” on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4-6

1 cup dried elbow macaroni

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup onion, finely chopped

1 package (5 ounces) semisoft cheese with garlic and fine herbs

1 1/2 cups fat-free milk

1 tablespoon flour

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups fresh baby spinach

1 cup quartered cherry tomatoes

Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain.

Heat large skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil, chicken and onion. Cook 6-8 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink.

Reduce heat to medium. Stir in semisoft cheese. Gradually add milk and flour. Continue stirring and cooking until mixture is thickened and bubbly.

Reduce heat to low. Add hot sauce, cheddar cheese and cooked macaroni. Cook and stir 1-2 minutes until cheese is melted. Stir in spinach.

Top with cherry tomatoes and serve.

To see a video of how to make this delicious recipe, click here.

SOURCE:

United Dairy of Michigan