Get ready for return of Latin & Caribbean Food and Music Festival, Tastes of Miami

The holiday season will be filled with music and food of the Caribbean as the always colorful Latin & Caribbean food and music festival, Tastes of Miami, returns to the Miami Seaquarium Dec. 26-30.

The five-day festival will allow guests to the park to discover the diverse cultures that make Miami a vibrant international city.

“We are excited to bring back this one-of-a-kind event,” said Eric Eimstad, general manager for Seaquarium. “Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy food, music and fun this holiday season.”

Each day of Tastes of Miami, local food trucks will be on hand offering savory dishes. In addition, the park’s food locations will offer special menu items such as tropical drinks, churros, arepas (round yellow corn cakes), and Tex-Mex-Corn roasted corn dipped in melted butter seasoned with a mix of parmesan cheese, chili powder, and parsley flakes.

Each day during the event there will also be live Latin and Caribbean musical performances by local bands. And on select days, guests can practice their dance moves with the help of instructors (if needed).

The festival will also have a play area for kids with games and prizes, bounce houses, arts and crafts, and much more.

Miami Seaquarium is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tastes of Miami activities will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Admission to the Tastes of Miami activities is included with Park admission. A special $10 discount offer is available online. For more information on the event visit then online by clicking here.