Local restaurateurs are hopeful as they come out from under coronavirus restrictions

Restaurants have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but with the creativity and dedication that characterizes the sector, they have prepared their teams to reorganize, reprioritize and take on the challenge.

In Key Biscayne, many restaurants have remained open or carried on with food delivery/pick-up service, while others temporarily suspended activities and are now returning to business.

In a virtual conversation organized by Islander News, we spoke with several owners and managers from the island’s gastronomic industry to learn about their experiences in two months of quarantine.

Participating were: Novecento’s Javier Cividini, accompanied by his chefs Federico and Cynthia; Jorge González Capeillo from Golden Hog; and Antonio Braschi from Costa Med and Kazumi.

In addition to navigating difficult times, the quarantine period was also full of learning. Here are some highlights of the conversation:

IN. What do you take away from these two months?

The Novecento team had to close for a few weeks, before reopening. “We have gone through different states: uncertainty, fear. We were all a little disoriented at first, then understanding a little more of what it is, we are more on track and working as it should be, with the required security measures, with a mask in the kitchen, many new procedures and adapting to the situation,” said chef Federico.

Added chef Cynthia: “We have excellent suppliers and thanks to that we were able to maintain prices and supplies. Although some things have been missing, such as the entrails, so important for the Novecento Salad.

“We made some adaptations to the menu. We incorporated more homemade pasta, and a more familiar and economic proposal.”

IN. How did they manage to assimilate this impact, get up and go back to work?

Javier Cividini said the most “fundamental” component is the people you surround yourself with.

“We have been working (together) for more than 10 years,” he said, adding that the group is more than comfortable with each other. “We love each other and it is like our second family. We had to fight it, just like we did in our homes. We regrouped and when we could we started again.

“We are learning from this day by day,” he continued. “From the moment we started to work and to produce the chemistry changed, and (now) we have to start transmitting it back to customers. ”

The Golden Hog was helped by the fact that many people go to the business to purchase food products, fruits and vegetables. And, he noted, customers who go to The Golden Hog, Novecento, Costa Med and Kazumi are very loyal.

“The most important thing is to make them feel comfortable and safe,” he said.

Costa Med could not do delivery and suspended operations, said Antonio Braschi. “For us, what matters is quality rather than quantity. We prefer to have two very happy people than many who I can’t serve well, and some who go mad because they ate cold or bad.”

Kazumi has done well with delivery and hasn’t opened the dining room because it is small, said Braschi: “We could put tables with space. So we are going to open outside, and we are sorry that one of the most beautiful springs of the 16 years has left us.” (Editor's note. Kazumi has not opened their dining room Mon through Sat)

Asked if they have rescued positive elements from the crisis experience, Jorge González said “definitely, yes.”

“This situation forced us to transform a food traffic business into a delivery business,” he said. “We now have an organization that had to adapt quickly, and technologically we have advanced in these 60 days much more than in the last two years. We have a platform to give remote attention to our clients with the products we offer. And we are adding e-commerce to our website. And we now have staff that is permanently delivering. ”

Being limited to 50 percent capacity hinders the financial health of any restaurant, each of the experts said, echoing each other’s hope that this restriction will be lifted very soon.

