Island’s indoor dining rooms reopen for customers

It has been almost a week since Key Biscayne’s restaurants were able to open their indoor dining rooms for the first time since being closed due to Coronavirus concerns in July.

Many residents ventured out to support local restaurants by taking advantage of indoor dining experiences.

At La Scala Italian Restaurant in the Arcade Shopping Center, owner Chandra DeSilva was pleased -- and appreciative -- of the folks who came to enjoy an indoor meal when he reopened the indoor dining room.

DeSilva said the 50% capacity restriction means he only has five indoor tables. But still, he said, his restaurant was negatively impacted by outdoor-only-dining restriction. “Due to the layout of our shopping center, we are only able to use three tables of two outside,” said DeSilva, adding that even though he can open his indoor dining room, he will keep the three tables outside. “I know there are some customers who will still prefer outdoors.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s Emergency Order, signed last week, places some additional restrictions on restaurants operating indoor dining rooms, besides social distancing and mandatory facial coverings when not seating at the table. Restaurants will be limited to 50 percent capacity, with six people maximum at a table.

He also said County code enforcement officers will be out with stepped-up enforcement

According to Antonio Braschi, owner of Costa Med Bistro in the Square Shopping Center, that limits his seating capacity to seven tables of four people at each, below his normal 60-person capacity. “We have set-up the indoor dining room in a way that allows us to easily meet the county’s social distancing restrictions,” he said, adding that Costa Med will continue strict enforcement of their own safety protocols, which include sanitizing every table and chairs after each use.

Costa Med will also continue to use their expanded outdoor dining area.

Another restriction requires restaurants to run their HVAC systems with the fans “on” while people are in the establishments, and to keep doors and windows open to maximize the circulation of fresh air.

Even with these rules, local eaters were happy to support island restaurants. Mr. and Mrs. Falla enjoyed a meal at Novecento at the Winn Dixie plaza. “We came out to support the restaurants because they are an important part of the fabric of our communities. It must be a very difficult time for all the employees.”